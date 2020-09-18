Garena Free Fire's crossover event with the Netflix TV show Money Heist – or La Casa De Papel if you prefer – has been underway for around two weeks now and its Peak Day will commence tomorrow. Taking part in this stage of the crossover will net players a few rewards.

Simply by logging into Free Fire on September 19th, players will receive a complimentary pet Panda and Panda Heist skin. They will also be able to earn Heisted Cash Tokens by killing enemies during the Deadbox Drop between September 19th and 22nd. These can then be exchanged for various rewards including the grand prize.

Beyond that, they'll also be able to play in the eagerly anticipated Money Heist game mode. This will see two teams of four going head-to-head to secure money printers. From there they'll have to print out a set amount of cash within an allotted time. This particular game mode will only be available from September 19th to 22nd.

The story behind Peak Day is that The Professor has tasked Free Fire players across the world to retrieve and secure Maxim, who was detained by police during the heist. Of course, alongside rescuing him it's also integral to take back the stolen money.

The Plan Bermuda event has introduced several in-game activities throughout its run and of course, there's been a host of outfits inspired by the show to wear including the recognisable red jumpsuit. Though honestly, I've not actually seen Money Heist myself just yet, but I'm reliably informed by a friend that it's a great watch.

Garena Free Fire is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.