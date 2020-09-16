When it comes to the history of video games, text-based games are as old as time and come on every platform, including mobile. There are many, many text-based games out there, some with more interactions than others! If you’re into games that require quite a bit of reading, a little bit of thinking, and a story-driven aspect to them, then you've come to the right place.

Featuring games like the amazing King of Dragon Pass, the hilarious To Be or Not To Be and the award-winning 80 Days, there's sure to be something for you to find in this list of the best text-based games for Android