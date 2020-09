In the last podcast before PGCD Helsinki, Ric and James announce the official launch of PUBG on mobile (sort of)! They also cover Discovery coming to Star Trek: Fleet Command, and the upcoming Pac-Man Geo AR game.

New releases include World's End Club, Unfinished Swan, Crux: A Climbing Game, Murderous Pursuits, and more.

