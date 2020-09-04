Onmyoji is a fantasy RPG that initially launched back in 2018. Since then the game has spawned one spin-off called Onmyoji Arena and now it's set to receive another. This will be called Onmyoji: The Card Game, which is set to soft-launch later this year in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia.

This will see players heading into Shinkiro, home of the Yokai, where they'll play a card game called Hyakubun. As you might expect given that it's a spin-off, Onmyoji: The Card Game will take its art style from the original RPG, which is inspired by Japanese folklore.

The core of the gameplay will centre on combining Shikigami with their exclusive cards. A player's deck will contain four of them with each one having 8 cards they can be equipped with. They will then fight in turn in the combat zone which will apparently lead to a fast-paced experience that changes constantly.

There will be a mixture of PVP and PVE matches to play through as well depending on what you're looking for. The PVP will feature a ranked system so you'll hopefully always be placed against players of your ability. The PVE sections meanwhile, will feature a Story System where you'll learn more about the lore of the world.

Beyond that, players can also open and decorate their own store, which will provide them with extra earnings. If you'd like to be kept up-to-date with the development of the game you can head over to the game's newly created Facebook page.

Onmyoji: The Card Game is set to soft-launch later this year in Singapore, Thailand, the Philippines and Australia. There is no word on price just yet but it'll likely be free-to-play with in-app purchases.