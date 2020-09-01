CD Projekt Red has now soft-launched its neat-looking augmented reality title The Witcher: Monster Slayer. The only catch is that it's currently only open to iOS players in New Zealand.

The game was officially announced last week. It's currently in development at CD Projekt Red's Spokko studio, and it casts you as a witcher tasked with felling all manner of foul creatures.

Gather round witchers, we just launched the early development version of our game in New Zealand for you to test! So grab your swords and download it from the App Store ? https://t.co/ZYkkPQUusP pic.twitter.com/NpSFvpT3p7 — The Witcher: Monster Slayer (@TheWitcherMS) August 31, 2020

Interestingly, it's set well before the time of Geralt of Rivia, meaning we likely won't be seeing many fan-favourite characters appear throughout. What you will recognise, however, are the many hideous monsters out to tear you limb from limb.

Water hags, sirens, ghouls, and griffins all feature, so it certainly seems like there's a sizeable focus on complex combat encounters here. For example, you'll be able to brew potions and oils or craft deadly bombs in order to take down your targets.

The game also appears to be more narrative-driven than your average AR game, so I'm really hoping that the series' excellent fantasy storytelling shines through.

If you happen to be based in New Zealand, you should now be able to download The Witcher: Monster Slayer from over on the App Store. Those feeling left out can always sign up to its newsletter to stay up to date on where exactly the game is available. Here's a link to its official site.