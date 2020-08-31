Hellrule is a mobile runner with both feet planted firmly in the horror genre. It's said to have taken some inspiration from the likes of Castlevania and Ghosts 'n Goblins for its nightmare aesthetic and motley crew of fearsome enemies.

Here, you're cast as a rather dapper gent with a weaponized umbrella that you can use to hack and slash your way through a series of handcrafted levels. The pacing here seems a little slower than most auto-runners, with Hellrule focusing more on combat and strategy.

Every level aims to present its own unique challenges such as spikes and deadly traps. Interestingly, part of its soundtrack was composed and performed by a Spanish freak metal band called El Reno Renardo.

The current version contains the game's first chapter, which is split into 4 levels and ends with a boss encounter. Chapters 2 and 3 will be added as part of future updates and, just like the first chapter, will be free and contain no ads, IAPs, or monetisation of any kind.

While Hellrule is currently only available for Android, an iOS version is being considered. Developer Pedrocorp also has plans to potentially release an additional stage for PC and perhaps even Nintendo Switch.

If you fancy giving it a go, you'll find Hellrule up for download now from over on Google Play. It seems like a simple, stylish auto-runner with a lot of fresh content on the horizon.