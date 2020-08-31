Soccer Manager 2021 will be the latest instalment of Soccer Manager Ltd's annual football management series. It will be heading for both iOS and Android on September 14th, with pre-registering open now for both platforms.

It will offer players the usual array of features we've come to expect from a football management sim. There will be over 800 clubs from 33 different countries to begin your virtual managerial career, where you'll be able to dive deeply into various aspects of the club.

For instance, you'll be able to build your own stadium and even choose the facilities that surround it. Using these different buildings you'll look to nurture your squad's talent, planning their training sessions to help them develop their skills.

Naturally, you'll also be able to make transfers, assign squad numbers and all the other minutia you'd associate with being in charge of a football team. However, there's only so much you can do off the pitch to impress the board and fans, so you'll need to be tactically astute in matches too.

Throughout the matches themselves, which play out in 3D simulations, you'll be able to react to the events off the game by making live tactical decisions. Just bagged a potential winner 10 minutes before the end and want to protect that lead? You can tell your players to do just that or tell them to keep pushing for a second, taking the offence is the best defence approach.

Soccer Manager 2021 is available to pre-order now over on the App Store and Google Play ahead of its release on 14th September. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.