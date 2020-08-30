The King of Fighters ALLSTAR's August update has now landed, introducing new game features, in-game events, and more.

First off, you can now take part in an advanced version of the Team Relay mode. It's called Team Relay Challenge and it gives you just two minutes to inflict as much punishment as possible on a boss using two three-fighter teams. You can expect to earn improved rewards that fall in line with your rank.

A new feature called Hard Element Advent has also arrived. Here, you'll work through tricky dungeons using three fighters. Each dungeon has 25 tiers, making this seemingly the most advanced iteration of dungeons in ALLSTAR to date. They're said to demand strategic thinking and a smart focus on buff and attribute combos.

On top of that, the game now has its own battle pass of sorts. The KOF ALLSTAR Pass gives you the chance to earn Pass Points that can be traded for in-game rewards. You can also upgrade your pass to earn special rewards.

The 'Protect the Huge Watermelon!' in-game event is another new addition. As the name suggests, you'll be expected to protect a giant watermelon statue from wave after wave of monsters. Some of the rewards up for grabs include plus capsules, EXP capsules, and more.

Then there's the new super mission where the rewards include a 2000 Seth fighter, related souls and special cards, enhancement hammers, memories, and some in-game currency.

If you've yet to do so, you can download The King of Fighters ALLSTAR from the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play game.