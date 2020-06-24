Brave Dungeon is a roguelite RPG that was initially announced for Android towards the end of May when it became available for pre-register. Now, we've also learned that the game will be heading for iOS and it launches tomorrow on both platforms.

Though the game is billed as a roguelite RPG with idle elements, there are actually two main game modes for players to dive into. First up, there are a plethora of dungeons for players to crawl through with over 200 heroes to choose from to form a team. Those heroes are divided into 6 different factions and 4 classes.

Beyond that, however, players will also find an Auto Chess mode. Here there will be five different variants of hero cards to choose from, each having different costs which range from 1 to 5. Duplicate heroes can also be combined to enhance their powers.

If you're a particularly sociable gamer and have a few pals who also enjoy idle RPGs then there's a Guild System too. This will allow folks to battle against other groups in guild wars or tackle a plethora of team dungeons. They can either organise their own team or hop into another player's game to battle against various dungeon bosses.

Developer UnlockGame is currently running a pre-register campaign that will net players an elite hero, so if you're interested and want some free stuff, it's worth signing up. They also say that players will get 5-star heroes and bonuses for 7-day logins.

Brave Dungeon will be available tomorrow over on the App Store and Google Play. You can also pre-register your interest over on the game's official website. It will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.