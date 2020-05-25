Brave Dungeon is an upcoming roguelite idle RPG that's now available to pre-register for Android. Developers UnlockGame says there will be over 200 heroes to unlock alongside a variety of game modes to play, including auto chess.

Brave Dungeon is set in the world of Trezes, a fantasy realm that has developed a real demon problem. Players will naturally have to battle against them then, fighting off the invaders until they come face to face with their leader, the Mighty Demon King.

One of the game variants where players can set about Demon Slaying is dungeon mode. Here they'll need to assemble a team of heroes to battle their way through these mazes. As mentioned, there will be over 200 heroes that fit into four classes from six factions to choose from and collect. Certain characters will synergise better together than others and players will need to find the ideal combos.

Beyond that, there's also the aforementioned auto chess mode on offer too. This will see players taking part in real-time matches where they'll need to make use of hero skills and create winning formations. Given that this is an idle game, Brave Dungeon's auto chess mode can be played whilst the game isn't open, making this auto chess mode even more automatic than others.

Finally, players will also be able to form guilds with other players. From there they'll be able to take part in guild battles to earn valuable items and claim land. If you do decide to pre-register the game you'll receive an elite hero when Brave Dungeon eventually launches. For more information on the game, you can check out its official Facebook page.

Brave Dungeon is available to pre-register now over on Google Play. There's no release date just yet, but we'll be sure to keep you updated. Brave Dungeon will be a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.