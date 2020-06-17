Trivia Royale is a social quiz game where you'll be pitted against 1000 other players in intense tests of general knowledge. Over the course of each match, players will gradually be given the boot until only a few remain. From there, the best of the bunch will face off against one another to claim victory and enter the 'Royale Lounge'.

Beyond the sheer number of competitors, what also sets this one apart from the competition is its highly customisable avatars that use advanced 'Game Face' face-tracking tech to bring a stylised depiction of players into the digital world.

You'll start out by picking your facial features and hairstyle, then it's a case of kitting out your avatar with all manner of cosmetic items, including jewellery, piercings, hats, glasses, headphones, and more. Your avatar will be animated in real-time based on your facial expressions and head movements, and you can also communicate with other players by sending pre-written messages.

The quiz itself will start out easy enough, though as time goes on, you should expect the questions to grow increasingly challenging. Each round plays out as a 1v1 battle, with extra points being awarded based on how quickly you answer. There are over 100,000 questions in total, though more are added daily.

If you do happen to win and be crowned a 'Royale', you'll gain access to the exclusive Royale Lounge, which is said to be a VIP club for elite players. Winners will also earn themselves a neat crown to highlight their victory.

While Trivia Royale is currently only available for iOS devices, an Android port is on the way. You'll find it available for download now as a free-to-play game from over on the App Store.