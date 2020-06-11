Garena Free Fire is set to celebrate the impending arrival of summer with a giant beach party and several pre and post-hype events. Peak day will take place this Sunday, June 14th, and here's a rundown of everything you can expect to see.

The beach party event will give all participants a free Falco – the game's first flying pet – as well as a number of exclusive skins and a chance to win a handy 19,999 diamonds.

Peak day is when you'll be able to net yourself a free Falco, as well as a chance to earn 99 diamond royale vouchers. In order to have a shot at winning the 19,999 diamonds, you'll have to invite your friends to the beach party. Invitees will earn a blue summer box, which contains an exclusive profile avatar and banner.

Then there's Misha's Lost Swim Rings event. Here, you'll aid Misha in her quest to collect swim rings from either the shooting map drop, the standard map drop, or from daily logins. These can then be used to unlock the event-exclusive Captain Bubbles bundle, beach party hat, and Ocean Joy skateboard.

In terms of what Garena calls "post-hype" events, there will be in-game activities to test out during and after peak day. From June 14th, the updated version of Bomb Squad will be open to all players. It's said to feature several player-requested improvements, including a better bombsite display with clearer logos, clearer messaging to let you know when and where the bomb has been planted, an optimised store where you can purchase weapons and equipment for the next round, and a new bomb defusal item.

Garena Free Fire is available for download from the App Store and Google Play as a free-to-play title.