One promising mobile game that wasn't on our radar until today is developer Blingame's HAAK, an ultra-stylish, post-apocalyptic metroidvania. Originally announced for PC, we now know that it'll also be heading to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch.

The news was shared widely by Gematsu (via Touch Arcade) over the weekend, and while it's yet to get a solid release date, we do have some brief gameplay footage that first appeared online back in February.

The game boasts a really striking art style, fit with sombre blues and reds that help to create a distinct and surprisingly stylish apocalyptic setting. You'll explore the wasteland and "seek the light of hope" while performing impressive feats of platforming and combat.

Some of the enemies you'll face along the way include mutated animals and giant mechanical bugs. Other than simply running and jumping, a quickfire hookshot appears to be your primary means of traversal.

According to the game's site, hair-tearing gameplay is not the real focus here; instead, the developer aims to deliver a fast, fluid experience that most can pick up and enjoy. For those who crave a greater level of difficulty, there are extra challenges to test your mettle on. These will seemingly serve up little titbits of lore, much like the game's side missions.

HAAK is currently expected to launch for iOS, Android, Nintendo Switch, and PC. We'll be sure to let you know as soon as a firm release date is decided. From the art style to the gameplay, I really like the look of this one, and I'm always happy to see high-quality premium releases make their way to mobile.