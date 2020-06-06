If you’re after a charming puzzle experience that will pluck your heart strings as well as challenge your brain, then My Flower might just be the perfect game for you. It’s available for free right now for iOS and Android.

My Flower offers a stress-relieving experience in both gameplay and theme by having you solve elegant geometric puzzles to nurture your loved one’s favourite flowers. When you open the game for the first time, you’ll be treated to a heartwarming cinematic of a hospital scene where a doting husband tends to his wife. Whilst his poor beloved is recovering, the husband promises to tend to her flowers which remind him of her so fondly. Thus the game begins with you planting your very first seed in a pot, before moving onto solving the game’s hexagonal style puzzles to help it grow.

Solving My Flower’s puzzles entails filling up empty spaces on a hexagonal grid by dragging and dropping sets of coloured pieces into place. Once you’ve placed each piece exactly where it needs to be, you clear the stage and move onto the next one.

You’ll find My Flower’s Tetris-esque puzzles very relaxing to solve thanks to its calming soundtrack and smooth drag and drop mechanics. Unlike Tetris, you can’t rotate pieces to make them fit but you can switch them out if you think you’ve dropped a piece in the wrong place. What’s more, there are no time limits so you can complete each stage at your own pace.

If you’d like to enjoy playing My Flower for yourself then you can find it available to download right now for free from the App Store and Google Play.