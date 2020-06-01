Lost Spaceships is a retro-styled space shooter created by independent developer Jakub Sakowicz that follows a pilot who is on a mission to save the universe. He'll need better firepower to achieve this though, so along the way, he'll look to acquire spaceships from pilots who've failed on their own missions. It's available now for iOS as a free-to-play title.

Lost Spaceships doesn't look to change up the formula of this brand of shooter too much, though that's not necessarily a bad thing. Played from a portrait orientation, players will have to destroy a plethora of enemy ships whilst doing their utmost to dodge the returning the fire.

As you delve deeper into the levels you can expect this to become increasingly hectic as bullets fill the screen and your room to manoeuvre becomes very limited. To stand a better chance then you'll want to be grabbing as many power-ups as possible to increase your firepower to keep the screen clear.

These power-ups include Support which temporarily adds two mini ships to your flanks that will provide additional fire for a time. There's also Ring which will immediately launch a barrage of bullets in a circle from the centre of your ship. Elsewhere there are also powerful lasers and shields that can help in a pinch too.

There will also be 35 different ships to unlock as you progress that bring different attributes to the battle. Likewise, there will be a variety of different enemies to contend with, some equipped with powerful lasers whilst others will deploy homing missiles. You can also expect to fight some tough bosses throughout your journey as well.

Lost Spaceships is available now over on the App Store. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases, one of which removes ads for $0.99.