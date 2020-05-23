Legend of the Skyfish 2 is a very colorful, hack, and slash entry in the adventure game genre. The follow-up to the award-winning game of the same name, this version is nothing short of action-packed. With beautifully drawn locations, satisfying combat, and an interesting story there is much fun to be had.

You play as Little Red Hook, one of the last of your tribe which helped defended the city from evil creatures. You a couple of other groups blended a hand in this defensive task. But, the numbers faded, and with you being one of the last of the Red Hooks, you'll need to leave the comforts of your forest with your master to complete different quests.

It sounds like good fun. But alas, the fun does come with its share of challenges. Learning the basics is always helpful, especially for a decent sized adventure game like Skyfish. Here are a few things to take note of on your epic journey in this game from publisher Crescent Moon Games.