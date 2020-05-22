Agent Intercept is a special agent kind of game and has become a highly rated game on the Apple Arcade. Think of those James Bond moves you grew up watching and loving. In short, this is a James Bond game but based around car chases and structured like a racer. Creators PikPok have done a great job.

You're tasked with taking out a group called CLAW, an evil organization that essentially wants to destroy the world. Well, not so fast. You have a fast car, and some weapons to make life tough for these meanies. In fact, you're so cool that you don't even need to get out of your car to save the world.

You'll swerve, dodge, and overpower your way to success. And the funny thing is that they already throw you an intense mission right after completing a brief tutorial. Don't fret though, because "intense" doesn't necessarily mean "hard". It's a lot of fun, and a great way to get your feet wet with the experience.

With that said, here are a few tips to remember when heading into this action-packed world.