Dead By Daylight released globally for mobile back in mid-April and has quickly accumulated quite the following with over 3 million downloads across both iOS and Android. Now a new killer has been added to its roster with the arrival of Leatherface who will be known as The Cannibal.

He will have three perks equipped that include Knock Out, Barbecue & Chilli and Franklin's Demise. Beyond that, his load out will include a sledgehammer and of course Bubba's chainsaw to slice his way through the survivors as they attempt to flee.

There are a few other changes made to the game in the latest update on top of The Cannibal's arrival including a change to the progression system. Characters will now have their own individual experience versus the Bloodweb. This can be earned simply by using the character and earning emblems in each game.

There is also a new suite of outfits available called the Treacherous Waters Collection. These will be found in the Ultra Epic Super Mystery Boxes until 14th June. They've also added a store link button if a customisation is available in a Special Offers Bundle.

Finally, several tweaks have also been made to Dead By Daylight that should fix various bugs and make some quality of life improves to the experience. This includes balanced changes to the Play With Your Food perk and Life Drain will now apply on survivors if they're all hooked.

If you're unfamiliar with Dead By Daylight it's an asymmetrical multiplayer game where 4 survivors face off against one killer in an attempt to escape their clutches. Alongside the newly added Cannibal, other killers players can use include the likes of a Demogorgon from Stranger Things and Ghostface from Scream.

Dead By Daylight is available now over on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.