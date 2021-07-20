Updated on: July 20th 2021 - Added new Dead by Daylight codes

You might already be aware that Behaviour Interactives’ hit horror game Dead by Daylight codes get released every now and then. Gifts and rewards for redeeming those codes mostly contain the Bloodpoints and fragments. Wouldn’t you want to get them for free and claim them right away? To ease your work, we are here with a bunch of Dead by Daylight codes that can be claimed without any hassle.

Dead by Daylight is a multiplatform team horror title that was initially released for PC and later on got ported over to mobile. The game comes with heavy optimization of the original content and also features all the iconic characters.

Take on the role of a killer or become a survivor in an unknown and frightening place while running to save your life. Your goal is to outlast others and become the last man standing while battling your way through unexpected happenings.

In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to redeem the Dead by Daylight codes and also list out the ones which are currently active. Now, let us take a look at the steps.

How to redeem Dead by Daylight codes, step by step?

Log in to the game and locate the menu.

Search for the in-game store

After entering the store, locate the code redemption option found in the top right corner.

Copy one of the codes from the list below and paste it in

Press the button to claim it instantly.

Dead by Daylight active codes

AWSOME

GOLDENBROS

NICE - 69 Bloodpoints

- 69 Bloodpoints Pieceofcake - Rainbow Flag Pride Charm

- Rainbow Flag Pride Charm BETTERTHANONE

PRIDE - In-game Pride Charm

Expired

RANKROULETTE - 250 000 Bloodpoints

- 250 000 Bloodpoints OVER5000 - 5,001 Bloodpoints

- 5,001 Bloodpoints FROSTYDEATH - The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes

- The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes DBDDAYJP2020 - 202K Bloodpoints.

- 202K Bloodpoints. DISCORD150K - 150K Bloodpoints

- 150K Bloodpoints HAPPY1001 - 100K Bloodpoints.

- 100K Bloodpoints. bilibili200k - 200K Bloodpoints

- 200K Bloodpoints ETERNALBLIGHT - Blighted Jack charm

- Blighted Jack charm NEWYEARNEWENTITY - New Year ‘21 Charm

- New Year ‘21 Charm VK100K - 100 000 Bloodpoints

- 100 000 Bloodpoints AD800947-01A7-4DEF-8aAD-40DDC501DE50 - 250K Bloodpoints

- 250K Bloodpoints KENPOUKINENBI2021 - 40K Bloodpoints.

- 40K Bloodpoints. FROSTYTWINS - The Twins’ Frosty Eyes

- The Twins’ Frosty Eyes SWEETDREAMS - Perk Treats charm

- Perk Treats charm HOLIDAYFORMAL - Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater

- Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater ENTITYPLEASED - 150K Bloodpoints

- 150K Bloodpoints ENTITYDISPLEASED - 1 Bloodpoints

- 1 Bloodpoints ONLY5000 - 5K Bloodpoints

- 5K Bloodpoints MidorinoHi2021 - 50K Bloodpoints.

- 50K Bloodpoints. TWITCHORTREAT - Trap-o-Lantern charm

- Trap-o-Lantern charm FROSTYBLIGHT - The Blight’s Frosty Eyes

- The Blight’s Frosty Eyes TWITTERLORGE - 100K Bloodpoints

- 100K Bloodpoints NICESTOCKING - Survivor’s Stocking Charm

- Survivor’s Stocking Charm DISCORD200K - 200K Bloodpoints

- 200K Bloodpoints NAUGHTYSTOCKING - Killer’s Stocking Charm

- Killer’s Stocking Charm KodomonoHi2021 - 60K Bloodpoints.

- 60K Bloodpoints. ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS - 10 Rift Fragments

- 10 Rift Fragments METATRON - Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron

- Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron SNAPSNAP - Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater

- Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater PATHFINDER - Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater

Where to find more codes?

What happens if they are not working?

You can always visit us to find some more codes as we strive to keep our page up to date, and it is the easiest way to claim one. Alternatively, you can follow the Twitter page of Dead by Daylight Codes, where a lot of new and active ones are released frequently. From there you can be certain they genuine and claiming them isn't illegal. Always remember to claim the Dead by Daylight codes immediately as they work for a limited period of time and expire after multiple redemptions.Just like any other, Dead by Daylight codes only work a specific number of times. We have also mentioned above to swiftly redeem them when they come out. Also, Dead by Daylight codes usually become invalid if they are redeemed continuously in a very short period of time. There is pretty much nothing you can do if the code is redeemed already, except wait for a fresh one. Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.

