You might already be aware that Behaviour Interactives’ hit horror game Dead by Daylight codes get released every now and then. Gifts and rewards for redeeming those codes mostly contain the Bloodpoints and fragments. Wouldn’t you want to get them for free and claim them right away? To ease your work, we are here with a bunch of Dead by Daylight codes that can be claimed without any hassle.
Dead by Daylight is a multiplatform team horror title that was initially released for PC and later on got ported over to mobile. The game comes with heavy optimization of the original content and also features all the iconic characters.
Take on the role of a killer or become a survivor in an unknown and frightening place while running to save your life. Your goal is to outlast others and become the last man standing while battling your way through unexpected happenings.
In this article, we will guide you through the steps on how to redeem the Dead by Daylight codes and also list out the ones which are currently active. Now, let us take a look at the steps.
How to redeem Dead by Daylight codes, step by step?
- Log in to the game and locate the menu.
- Search for the in-game store
- After entering the store, locate the code redemption option found in the top right corner.
- Copy one of the codes from the list below and paste it in
- Press the button to claim it instantly.
Dead by Daylight active codes
- AWSOME
- GOLDENBROS
- NICE - 69 Bloodpoints
- Pieceofcake - Rainbow Flag Pride Charm
- BETTERTHANONE
- PRIDE - In-game Pride Charm
Expired
- RANKROULETTE - 250 000 Bloodpoints
- OVER5000 - 5,001 Bloodpoints
- FROSTYDEATH - The Deathslinger’s Frosty Eyes
- DBDDAYJP2020 - 202K Bloodpoints.
- DISCORD150K - 150K Bloodpoints
- HAPPY1001 - 100K Bloodpoints.
- bilibili200k - 200K Bloodpoints
- ETERNALBLIGHT - Blighted Jack charm
- NEWYEARNEWENTITY - New Year ‘21 Charm
- VK100K - 100 000 Bloodpoints
- AD800947-01A7-4DEF-8aAD-40DDC501DE50 - 250K Bloodpoints
- KENPOUKINENBI2021 - 40K Bloodpoints.
- FROSTYTWINS - The Twins’ Frosty Eyes
- SWEETDREAMS - Perk Treats charm
- HOLIDAYFORMAL - Felix’s Holiday Formal Sweater
- ENTITYPLEASED - 150K Bloodpoints
- ENTITYDISPLEASED - 1 Bloodpoints
- ONLY5000 - 5K Bloodpoints
- MidorinoHi2021 - 50K Bloodpoints.
- TWITCHORTREAT - Trap-o-Lantern charm
- FROSTYBLIGHT - The Blight’s Frosty Eyes
- TWITTERLORGE - 100K Bloodpoints
- NICESTOCKING - Survivor’s Stocking Charm
- DISCORD200K - 200K Bloodpoints
- NAUGHTYSTOCKING - Killer’s Stocking Charm
- KodomonoHi2021 - 60K Bloodpoints.
- ANNIVERSARYFRAGMENTS - 10 Rift Fragments
- METATRON - Cheryl’s Sweater of Metatron
- SNAPSNAP - Zarina’s Snap Snap Sweater
- PATHFINDER - Elodie’s Pathfinder’s Sweater
Where to find more codes?You can always visit us to find some more codes as we strive to keep our page up to date, and it is the easiest way to claim one. Alternatively, you can follow the Twitter page of Dead by Daylight Codes, where a lot of new and active ones are released frequently. From there you can be certain they genuine and claiming them isn't illegal. Always remember to claim the Dead by Daylight codes immediately as they work for a limited period of time and expire after multiple redemptions.
What happens if they are not working?Just like any other, Dead by Daylight codes only work a specific number of times. We have also mentioned above to swiftly redeem them when they come out. Also, Dead by Daylight codes usually become invalid if they are redeemed continuously in a very short period of time. There is pretty much nothing you can do if the code is redeemed already, except wait for a fresh one. Original article by Suchit Mohanty, updates by Pocket Gamer Staff.
