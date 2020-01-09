Nintendo's Pokemon Direct is just under an hour away and we're anticipating some news about Pokemon Home, Sleep and most likely some more details about Shield and Sword. We can expect around 20 minutes or so of Pokemon news so there could always be a few surprises, I will always be hoping for a Pokemon Snap 2.

The stream will be live over on Nintendo's YouTube channel, so you can either head over there to watch it or via the embedded video we've conveniently included below this paragraph to save you mere seconds of time. If you'll be busy during the Direct, check back here later and we'll have updated this page with all the details.

The Direct will start at 6:30 am PT, so that's 9:30 am ET, so an early start for folks in those timezones. Here in the UK, it's at a more leisurely 2:30 pm.

Is there anything you're specifically hoping for from this Direct? Let us know in the comments.