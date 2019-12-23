Several changes have arrived in the latest update to Pokemon Masters. On top of new Bingo Mission content, there are also several quality of life changes to the game as well that should hopefully make for a smoother, more enjoyable experience.

The Bingo Missions are the main part of this update though, so we'll start there. This new feature will task players with filling in set and weekly bingo cards. The former has four tiers that will reward players with various upgrade items and Gems for completing rows, diagonals and blackouts. Each individual square will also give you some rewards too, so there's plenty of goodies on offer.

You'll have to complete various tasks in order to claim each square on the board. For instance, you might be tasked with completing certain missions a set number of times. Alternatively, some of these missions are Sync Pair specific such as unlocking Barry & Piplup's level cap twice or teaching moves to certain Pokemon. If you've played the game a fair amount, you'll probably find you've already completed most of these missions.

The Weekly Mission Bingo's work similarly, except that you'll only have seven days to complete them, obviously. Here you'll be able to select from three tiers of difficulty and within those tiers, there will also be three boards to choose from, with different rewards available for each.

Elsewhere they've made some changes that will improve the play speed of co-op battles, which is incredibly welcome since they used to move at a glacial pace. Additionally, they've also made changes so that loading screens are quicker and your battery shouldn't be drained as quickly.

Supercourses have been changed from having 3 replays down to 1. However, to compensate for this the number of rewards given on completion have been tripled, so you'll be earning the same loot for less effort. Finally, Super Hard missions have been added to Main Story Co-op battles.

Pokemon Masters is available now on the App Store and Google Play. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.