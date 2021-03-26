Goats are great. So great, in fact, that there are loads of games on mobile featuring the furry little creatures. Goats are best known for being full of mischeif, eating basically everything, and butting people with their horns on their heads.
Unfortunately, not all of these games are particularly good so we've scoured our mobile devices and played a bunch to find the ones truly worth playing. Whether it's goats going viral for screaming like humans or goats at your local petting zoo eating the bags that food come in, there are so many different ways to see goats!
Here are the best games featuring goats on iOS and Android.
Ever wanted to be a goat? Well, you can get the experience, at least, by playing Goat Simulator on your mobile. You can do anything a goat can do, which is largely causing as much destruction as possible. Goat Simulator brings all of the chaos into becoming a goat - allowing you to explore an open world and do basically anything you want - scream at things, eat things, etc.
Ready Set Goat is a wild and fun goat platformer where you tap once to jump, using your goat character to stomp on creatures, explore platformers, collect coins and more. It's a really fun and chaotic game, with new features being added from time to time. If you are good at hopping, you might even be able to make your way onto the leader board.
Goat Evolution is a cartoon-goat game where you can merge goats to make super goats, feeding them and keeping them alive in their pen. These mutations through merging actually, so you can end up with some pretty magical types of goats in your pen. It's a simple game, but is pretty cute!
Like zombies with your goat? Then Goatz is the game for you. This time around you'll be crafting weapons to survive a zombie apocalypse while finding enough food to ensure that your goat doesn't starve to death. You can also turn any humans you meet into zombies. It's got goats, it's got zombies, and you can play it on mobile.
If you want to be a goat with quests, Goat Simulator MMO Simulator allows you to take on the form of a goat, going on quests, exploring a world and otherwise doing human-like things. You can dress up your goat and create the style of character that you want, as long as you are a goat!