Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure announces release date, inviting you to witness the world shift with every move you make

Runtime is 5-10 hours

Furniture & Mattress has officially announced the launch date for Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, inviting you to rethink what you know about grid-based puzzles across a painterly world that moves along with you. Coming to mobile via Netflix (as well as to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PC, and Mac) on July 25th, the quirky title adds an RPG element to the puzzler, which you can give a go on Steam right now.

In Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure, you can look forward to discovering Jemma's tale as she explores the world around her to uncover the truth about a mysterious "static" force. The entire puzzler can be played in about 5-10 hours, but the narrative-driven campaign does seem like it's bound to stick with you long after the credits roll.

Co-founder David Hellman says, "Arranger could have been purely a stage-based puzzle game, or a dialogue-driven visual novel, or even a comic book. But it’s all those things in a unique and unprecedented format. Hence why it was necessary to coin a new genre designation, ‘role-puzzling.'"

For now, if you're eager to join in on all the fun, you can do so by checking out Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure on Steam and adding it to your wishlist. It's a free-to-play game for mobile users as long as you're a Netflix subscriber - otherwise, it's $19.99 on other platforms.

You can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.