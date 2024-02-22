Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure lets you move across a grid while the world moves with you, coming soon to mobile via Netflix

Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure offers a new twist to classic grid-based puzzles

Follow Jemma's story as a misfit who ventures out into the world

The game will have an 8-10 hour campaign

As revealed on Nintendo Direct, indie studio Furniture & Mattress' Arranger: A Role-Puzzling Adventure will be coming to mobile via Netflix later this year, and will also launch on Switch, PlayStation 5, and PC/Mac. This charming game takes your typical grid-based puzzle and adds a quirky RPG element to it along with an interesting narrative, where you'll follow the tale of a small-town misfit as she discovers the ins and outs of the great big world beyond her comfort zone.

In Arranger: A Puzzle Adventure, you can look forward to a one-of-a-kind experience where you'll move Jemma along while the world moves with her with every step you take. There's no XP or inventory to tinker around with, but the 8-10 hour campaign will keep you busy with its own blend of puzzle and combat across a gorgeous painterly art style.

Eager for more engaging stories? Why not take a look at our list of the best narrative adventure games to get your fill?

“We started talking about this project on March 10th, 2020, so obviously a lot has changed in the world since then,” says co-founder Nick Suttner. “But we’ve done the best we can to stay positive in a challenging environment in which to make games, and to create something beautiful, breezy, and memorable that stays true to each of our sensibilities. While we’ve all been in games for a while, this was a milestone project for all of us - my first time working on a game from start to finish, Nico’s first time shipping a full-scope game across multiple platforms, and David’s first full game project since Braid. Thanks to anyone who gives it a shot, it means a lot to us!”

Arranger: A Puzzle Adventure will launch this summer, but for now, you can also join the community of followers on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments, visit the official website for more info, or take a little peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game's vibes and visuals.