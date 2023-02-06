Arknights has launched Season 10 of Contingecy Contract: Operation Arising

Yostar has just released a new update for its strategic mobile RPG Arknights, which introduces yet another season of Contingency Contracts. After Operation Deepness launched in December, February sees the launch of Season 10 Operation Ashring. It includes a new outfit, furniture, and four targeted operators headhunting.

Arknights’ Contingency Contract #10: Operation Ashring is already live and will be available until February 17th. Completing the various stages, challenges, and raising level evaluation will ensure that players need not face any sanity cost for collecting Contract Bounty and Operation Agreement.

The new season also introduces a Permanent Site that will be akin to the levels in episode 10, Shatterpoint. Manfred and The Londinium Secondary Defence Artillery are back to threaten everyone. These enemies’ strengths will also be based on the Contract that the player chooses. For further support, all the stages in Supplies and Chips will be open the entire time.

All the rewards being featured in this update and many more of them will be granted by gathering Contract Bounty. This includes a new outfit for Broca called Rest Between Sets and the Ashring Pendent which is a new furniture piece. In addition to this, the Secret Sanctuary will feature the Unknown Journey outfit for Gitano alongside Elite Materials, LMD, Furniture Parts, Battle Records, Chips, and other resources that players can grab.

To top it off, season 10 will also feature the tenth Joint Operation on Arknights. This will give players a better chance at obtaining the following 6-star operators – Bagpipe, Carnelian, Magallan, and Passenger. Even some 5-stars like Mr. Nothing, Shamare, Toddifons, Mulberry, La Pluma, and Skyfire are being thrown into the mix.

Get your hands on all these rewards by downloading Arknights for free now by clicking on your preferred link below.