All Recipes in Arknights Endfield

If you're looking for how to unlock new crafting recipes in Arknights Endfield, then we're here to help with a big, handy list.

By Cristina Mesesan
|
iOS + Android
| Arknights: Endfield

In Arknights Endfield, there are no "traditional recipes" - instead, there are these recipes you unlock by gathering. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the crafting manual, as well as all that you need to create the crafting recipes in Arknights Endfield.

What are the recipes in Arknights Endfield?

The recipes, also known as "Formulas", are unlocked whenever you have collected enough materials from a specific region. For instance, you can unlock the Formula: Meat Stir-Fry by collecting enough Tartpeppers. 

These recipes are either used to restore HP or grant buffs/remove debuffs. There are also "recipes" for planting plots, which you can use to get a supply of materials.

How to unlock new crafting recipes?

New recipes are unlocked by gathering enough of a specific material. I've shared below a complete list of all the recipes in Arknights Endfield, so you know exactly what materials you need to use.

All crafting recipes in Arknights Endfield

EMS F&M Recipes & materials

Image Name Materials
yazhen powder Yazhen Powder
  • 1x Yazhen
jincao powder Jincao Powder
  • 1x Jincao
citrome powder Citrome Powder
  • 1x Citrome
fluffed jincao powder Fluffed Jincao Powder
  • 1x Fluffed Jincao
thorny yazhen powder Thorny Yazhen Powder
  • 1x Thorny Yazhen
buckflower powder Buckflower Powder
  • 1x Buckflower
citromix Citromix
  • 1x Umbraline
firebuckle powder Firebuckle Powder
  • 1x Firebuckle
canned citrome b Canned Citrome [B]
  • 10x Citrome Powder
  • 10x Ferrium Bottle
canned citrome c Canned Citrome [C]
  • 5x Citrome Powder
  • 5x Amethyst Bottle
buck capsule b Buck Capsule [B]
  • 10x Buckflower Powder
  • 10x Ferrium Bottle
buck capsule c Buck Capsule [C]
  • 5x Buckflower Powder
  • 5x Amethyst Bottle

Fine F&M recipes & materials

Image Name Materials
mini honey slugpudding Mini Honey Slugpudding
  • 1x Slug Meat
  • 1x Energized Aggagrit
  • 1x Citrome Powder
stew meeting Stew Meeting
  • 1x Fillet
  • 1x Slug Meat
instant bone soup Instant Bone Soup
  • 1x Cartilage Bit
  • 1x Hard Aggagrit
sesqa style fillet Ses'qa Style Fillet
  • 1x Powdered Grass Seed
  • 1x Fillet
  • 1x Buckflower Powder
handmade weirdrop Handmade Weirdrop
  • 1x Energized Aggagrit
  • 1x Citrome Powder
  • 1x Powdered Grass Seed
meaty buckflower stew Meaty Buckflower Stew
  • 1x Hard Aggagrit
  • 1x Buckflower
  • 1x Powdered Grass Seed
simple pain relief salve Simple Pain Relief Salve
  • 1x Cartilage Bit
  • 1x Energized Aggagrit
  • 1x Amethyst Bottle
secret stimulating tisane Secret Stimulating Tisane
  • 1x Powdered Grass Seed
  • 1x Citrome Powder
  • 1x Amethyst Bottle
superhot slug gratin Superhot Slug Gratin
  • 1x Slug Meat
  • 1x Tartpepper
  • 1x Hard Aggagrit
cosmo-melto jelly Cosmo-Melto Jelly
  • 1x Hollow Aggagrit
  • 1x Hard Aggagrit
  • 1x Citrome Powder
old man john burger Old Man John's Burger
  • 1x Bitter Flour
  • 1x Slug Meat
  • 1x Fillet
hazefyre blossom Hazefyre Blossom
  • 1x Pungent Jerky
  • 1x Hard Aggagrit
  • 1x Buckflower Powder
kunst vial Kunst Vial
  • 1x Scorchbug
  • 1x Amethyst Bottle
edible denstack Edible Denstack
  • 1x Chromatic Lipids
  • 1x Energized Aggagrit
arts vial Arts Vial
  • 1x Amethyst Bottle
  • 1x Glowbug
cartilage tack Cartilage Tack
  • 1x Powdered Grass Seed
  • 1x Cartilage Bit
  • 1x Reed Rye
sod turning meat soup Sod-Turning Meat Soup
  • 1x Nidwyrm Whiskers
  • 1x Buckflower Powder
  • 1x Citrome Powder
bamboo sprouts and meat Bamboo Sprouts and Meat
  • 1x Young Bamboo Sprout
  • 1x Fillet
  • 1x Redjade Ginseng
mystery soda Mystery Soda
  • 1x Resilient Water
  • 1x Natural Sparkling Water
mini sugar painting Mini Sugar Painting
  • 1x Black Treacle
  • 1x Jincao Powder
  • 1x Yazhen Powder
pulled slug meat Pulled Slug Meat
  • 1x Slug Meat
  • 1x Pungent Jerky
  • 1x Hollow Aggagrit
jakubs legacy Jakub's Legacy
  • 1x Pungent Jerky
  • 1x Reed Rye
  • 1x Energized Aggagrit
superhot fruit preserves Superhot Fruit Preserves
  • 1x Citrome Powder
  • 1x Tartpepper
  • 1x Energized Aggagrit
hub emergency ration Hub Emergency Ration
  • 1x Buckflower Powder
  • 1x Reed Rye
  • 1x Hard Aggagrit
kunst tube Kunst Tube
  • 1x Ferrium Bottle
  • 2x Scorchbug
arts tube Arts Tube
  • 1x Ferrium Bottle
  • 2x Glowbug
bizarro chili Bizarro Chili
  • 2x Citrome Powder
  • 2x Fillet
  • 1x Amethyst Bottle
perplexing medication Perplexing Medication
  • 2x Buckflower Powder
  • 2x Citromix
  • 1x Amethyst Bottle
citromix L Citromix [L]
  • 10x Citromix
  • 10x Ferrium Bottle
citromix S Citromix [S]
  • 5x Citromix
  • 5x Amethyst Bottle
buckpill L Buckpill [L]
  • 10x Firebuckle Powder
  • 10x Ferrium Bottle
buckpill S Buckpill [S]
  • 5x Firebuckle Powder
  • 5x Amethyst Bottle
jincao tisane Jincao Tisane
  • 5x Fluffed Jincao Powder
  • 10x Ferrium Bottle
yazhen spray S Yazhen Spray [S]
  • 5x Thorny Yazhen Powder
  • 10x Ferrium Bottle
fortifying infusion Fortifying Infusion
  • 8x Redjade Ginseng
  • 8x Jincao Powder
garden fried rice Garden Fried Rice
  • 8x Amber Rice
  • 8x Yazhen Powder
garden stir fry Garden Stir-Fry
  • 1x Young Bamboo Sprout
  • 1x Yazhen Powder
  • 1x Redjade Ginseng
chubby lung jellied greens Chubby Lung Jellied Greens
  • 1x Resilient Water
  • 1x Young Bamboo Sprout
  • 1x Yazhen Powder
pan fried double crisp Pan-Fried Double Crisp
  • 1x Natural Sparkling Water
  • 1x Quillbeast Liver
  • 1x Young Bamboo Sprout
wuling flame boyance Wuling Flame-Boyance
  • 1x Quillbeast Liver
  • 1x Young Bamboo Sprout
  • 1x Amber Rice
simmered xiranite ball Simmered Xiranite Ball
  • 1x Waterlamp Glowbulb
  • 1x Young Bamboo Sprout
  • 1x Slug Meat
buckpill rf Buckpill [Rf.]
  • 10x Firebuckle Powder
  • 10x Steel Bottle
citromix RF Citromix [Rf.]
  • 10x Citromix
  • 10x Steel Bottle
valley pie Valley Pie
  • 8x Reed Rye
  • 4x Fillet
meat stir fry Meat Stir-Fry
  • 8x Tartpepper
  • 4x Fillet
jincao infusion Jincao Infusion
  • 5x Fluffed Jincao Powder
  • 10x Steel Bottle
yazhen spray L Yazhen Spray [L]
  • 5x Thorny Yazhen Powder
  • 10x Steel Bottle
ginseng meat stew Ginseng Meat Stew
  • 8x Redjade Ginseng
  • 4x Fillet
wuling fried rice Wuling Fried Rice
  • 8x Amber Rice
  • 4x Fillet

Planting

I've not listed the Planting recipes, since they are fairly straightforward. All you need is a Seed-Picking Unit and placing one of the materials you want to create a plot of, like Jincao, for instance. That will create a seed for the specific item, which you can use together with Carbom to craft the Plot.

Cristina Mesesan
Cristina Mesesan
Cristina is a lifelong gamer who also loves digital art, she's worked as an animator and tried some game level designing in Unity. Her biggest passion is pixel games (Stardew, To the Moon), and she adores writing and sharing her knowledge about games.