All Recipes in Arknights Endfield
If you're looking for how to unlock new crafting recipes in Arknights Endfield, then we're here to help with a big, handy list.
In Arknights Endfield, there are no "traditional recipes" - instead, there are these recipes you unlock by gathering. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the crafting manual, as well as all that you need to create the crafting recipes in Arknights Endfield.
What are the recipes in Arknights Endfield?The recipes, also known as "Formulas", are unlocked whenever you have collected enough materials from a specific region. For instance, you can unlock the Formula: Meat Stir-Fry by collecting enough Tartpeppers.
These recipes are either used to restore HP or grant buffs/remove debuffs. There are also "recipes" for planting plots, which you can use to get a supply of materials.
How to unlock new crafting recipes?New recipes are unlocked by gathering enough of a specific material. I've shared below a complete list of all the recipes in Arknights Endfield, so you know exactly what materials you need to use.
All crafting recipes in Arknights Endfield
EMS F&M Recipes & materials
|Image
|Name
|Materials
|Yazhen Powder
|
|Jincao Powder
|
|Citrome Powder
|
|Fluffed Jincao Powder
|
|Thorny Yazhen Powder
|
|Buckflower Powder
|
|Citromix
|
|Firebuckle Powder
|
|Canned Citrome [B]
|
|Canned Citrome [C]
|
|Buck Capsule [B]
|
|Buck Capsule [C]
|
Fine F&M recipes & materials
|Image
|Name
|Materials
|Mini Honey Slugpudding
|
|Stew Meeting
|
|Instant Bone Soup
|
|Ses'qa Style Fillet
|
|Handmade Weirdrop
|
|Meaty Buckflower Stew
|
|Simple Pain Relief Salve
|
|Secret Stimulating Tisane
|
|Superhot Slug Gratin
|
|Cosmo-Melto Jelly
|
|Old Man John's Burger
|
|Hazefyre Blossom
|
|Kunst Vial
|
|Edible Denstack
|
|Arts Vial
|
|Cartilage Tack
|
|Sod-Turning Meat Soup
|
|Bamboo Sprouts and Meat
|
|Mystery Soda
|
|Mini Sugar Painting
|
|Pulled Slug Meat
|
|Jakub's Legacy
|
|Superhot Fruit Preserves
|
|Hub Emergency Ration
|
|Kunst Tube
|
|Arts Tube
|
|Bizarro Chili
|
|Perplexing Medication
|
|Citromix [L]
|
|Citromix [S]
|
|Buckpill [L]
|
|Buckpill [S]
|
|Jincao Tisane
|
|Yazhen Spray [S]
|
|Fortifying Infusion
|
|Garden Fried Rice
|
|Garden Stir-Fry
|
|Chubby Lung Jellied Greens
|
|Pan-Fried Double Crisp
|
|Wuling Flame-Boyance
|
|Simmered Xiranite Ball
|
|Buckpill [Rf.]
|
|Citromix [Rf.]
|
|Valley Pie
|
|Meat Stir-Fry
|
|Jincao Infusion
|
|Yazhen Spray [L]
|
|Ginseng Meat Stew
|
|Wuling Fried Rice
|
PlantingI've not listed the Planting recipes, since they are fairly straightforward. All you need is a Seed-Picking Unit and placing one of the materials you want to create a plot of, like Jincao, for instance. That will create a seed for the specific item, which you can use together with Carbom to craft the Plot.
