All Recipes in Arknights Endfield

If you're looking for how to unlock new crafting recipes in Arknights Endfield, then we're here to help with a big, handy list.

In Arknights Endfield, there are no "traditional recipes" - instead, there are these recipes you unlock by gathering. This article will tell you everything you need to know about the crafting manual, as well as all that you need to create the crafting recipes in Arknights Endfield.

What are the recipes in Arknights Endfield?

The recipes, also known as "Formulas", are unlocked whenever you have collected enough materials from a specific region. For instance, you can unlock the Formula: Meat Stir-Fry by collecting enough Tartpeppers.

These recipes are either used to restore HP or grant buffs/remove debuffs. There are also "recipes" for planting plots, which you can use to get a supply of materials.

How to unlock new crafting recipes?

All crafting recipes in Arknights Endfield

EMS F&M Recipes & materials

Image Name Materials Yazhen Powder 1x Yazhen Jincao Powder 1x Jincao Citrome Powder 1x Citrome Fluffed Jincao Powder 1x Fluffed Jincao Thorny Yazhen Powder 1x Thorny Yazhen Buckflower Powder 1x Buckflower Citromix 1x Umbraline Firebuckle Powder 1x Firebuckle Canned Citrome [B] 10x Citrome Powder

10x Ferrium Bottle Canned Citrome [C] 5x Citrome Powder

5x Amethyst Bottle Buck Capsule [B] 10x Buckflower Powder

10x Ferrium Bottle Buck Capsule [C] 5x Buckflower Powder

5x Amethyst Bottle

Fine F&M recipes & materials

Image Name Materials Mini Honey Slugpudding 1x Slug Meat

1x Energized Aggagrit

1x Citrome Powder Stew Meeting 1x Fillet

1x Slug Meat Instant Bone Soup 1x Cartilage Bit

1x Hard Aggagrit Ses'qa Style Fillet 1x Powdered Grass Seed

1x Fillet

1x Buckflower Powder Handmade Weirdrop 1x Energized Aggagrit

1x Citrome Powder

1x Powdered Grass Seed Meaty Buckflower Stew 1x Hard Aggagrit

1x Buckflower

1x Powdered Grass Seed Simple Pain Relief Salve 1x Cartilage Bit

1x Energized Aggagrit

1x Amethyst Bottle Secret Stimulating Tisane 1x Powdered Grass Seed

1x Citrome Powder

1x Amethyst Bottle Superhot Slug Gratin 1x Slug Meat

1x Tartpepper

1x Hard Aggagrit Cosmo-Melto Jelly 1x Hollow Aggagrit

1x Hard Aggagrit

1x Citrome Powder Old Man John's Burger 1x Bitter Flour

1x Slug Meat

1x Fillet Hazefyre Blossom 1x Pungent Jerky

1x Hard Aggagrit

1x Buckflower Powder Kunst Vial 1x Scorchbug

1x Amethyst Bottle Edible Denstack 1x Chromatic Lipids

1x Energized Aggagrit Arts Vial 1x Amethyst Bottle

1x Glowbug Cartilage Tack 1x Powdered Grass Seed

1x Cartilage Bit

1x Reed Rye Sod-Turning Meat Soup 1x Nidwyrm Whiskers

1x Buckflower Powder

1x Citrome Powder Bamboo Sprouts and Meat 1x Young Bamboo Sprout

1x Fillet

1x Redjade Ginseng Mystery Soda 1x Resilient Water

1x Natural Sparkling Water Mini Sugar Painting 1x Black Treacle

1x Jincao Powder

1x Yazhen Powder Pulled Slug Meat 1x Slug Meat

1x Pungent Jerky

1x Hollow Aggagrit Jakub's Legacy 1x Pungent Jerky

1x Reed Rye

1x Energized Aggagrit Superhot Fruit Preserves 1x Citrome Powder

1x Tartpepper

1x Energized Aggagrit Hub Emergency Ration 1x Buckflower Powder

1x Reed Rye

1x Hard Aggagrit Kunst Tube 1x Ferrium Bottle

2x Scorchbug Arts Tube 1x Ferrium Bottle

2x Glowbug Bizarro Chili 2x Citrome Powder

2x Fillet

1x Amethyst Bottle Perplexing Medication 2x Buckflower Powder

2x Citromix

1x Amethyst Bottle Citromix [L] 10x Citromix

10x Ferrium Bottle Citromix [S] 5x Citromix

5x Amethyst Bottle Buckpill [L] 10x Firebuckle Powder

10x Ferrium Bottle Buckpill [S] 5x Firebuckle Powder

5x Amethyst Bottle Jincao Tisane 5x Fluffed Jincao Powder

10x Ferrium Bottle Yazhen Spray [S] 5x Thorny Yazhen Powder

10x Ferrium Bottle Fortifying Infusion 8x Redjade Ginseng

8x Jincao Powder Garden Fried Rice 8x Amber Rice

8x Yazhen Powder Garden Stir-Fry 1x Young Bamboo Sprout

1x Yazhen Powder

1x Redjade Ginseng Chubby Lung Jellied Greens 1x Resilient Water

1x Young Bamboo Sprout

1x Yazhen Powder Pan-Fried Double Crisp 1x Natural Sparkling Water

1x Quillbeast Liver

1x Young Bamboo Sprout Wuling Flame-Boyance 1x Quillbeast Liver

1x Young Bamboo Sprout

1x Amber Rice Simmered Xiranite Ball 1x Waterlamp Glowbulb

1x Young Bamboo Sprout

1x Slug Meat Buckpill [Rf.] 10x Firebuckle Powder

10x Steel Bottle Citromix [Rf.] 10x Citromix

10x Steel Bottle Valley Pie 8x Reed Rye

4x Fillet Meat Stir-Fry 8x Tartpepper

4x Fillet Jincao Infusion 5x Fluffed Jincao Powder

10x Steel Bottle Yazhen Spray [L] 5x Thorny Yazhen Powder

10x Steel Bottle Ginseng Meat Stew 8x Redjade Ginseng

4x Fillet Wuling Fried Rice 8x Amber Rice

4x Fillet

New recipes are unlocked by gathering enough of a specific material. I've shared below a complete list of all the recipes in Arknights Endfield, so you know exactly what materials you need to use.

Planting

I've not listed the Planting recipes, since they are fairly straightforward. All you need is a Seed-Picking Unit and placing one of the materials you want to create a plot of, like Jincao, for instance. That will create afor the specific item, which you can use together withto craft the Plot.