You can never have too much money, right? In Arknights Endfield, that means you need T-Creds, and our guide will teach you how to get as many as possible.

In Arknights Endfield, T-Creds are your most used currency. This is the equivalent of "Gold" in any other game - a currency you use for everything, and you can never have too much of. Today's article will cover every single way you can collect T-Creds, so you can easily stack them up and upgrade your team.

What are T-Creds used for?

How to get T-Creds in Arknights Endfield

Protocol Space: T-Creds

T-Creds are used for pretty much anything, from upgrading your characters to maxing their weapons - everything that has to do with your characters getting stronger. You will need plenty of them to max a character, so it's good to know how you can get them.Below, I've covered how you can get more T-Creds, so buckle up!

This is a sort of gate that you will notice in some areas of the map. It is effectively a dungeon where you can select the level you want to clear, and then spend Sanity to explore. The rewards improve based on the level you're clearing - you can clear these as many times as you want, as long as you have Sanity.

You can find Protocol Space for Operator EXP too, promotion materials, Weapon EXP, and other stuff. The Protocol Space for T-Creds is located in Valley IV > Valley Pass.

Daily Missions

Daily Missions are your daily quests - you have a few tasks to complete that are fairly simple, from spending Sanity to defeating enemies or levelling up operators. These missions each give you Activity Points, which add up to a maximum of 100 per day.

You get T-Creds when reaching 80 Activity in the Daily Missions menu.

Node Rewards

Node Rewards are another type of mission you can access in the Operational Manual menu. The Node missions are a one-time-only reward, and you have to complete various tasks. They are like your main quests in a way.

Training

From the Basic Training and Operator Guide, you can acquire even more T-Creds, as well as Oroberyl. These are missions that can only be completed once, and they teach you the basics of battle or of a specific operator. It's simple quests, and you should do them for the rewards.

Exploring and Gathering

Another way to get extra T-Creds is by simply playing the game. You can explore the areas, collect all the items (collectibles) and among the rewards, you'll also have T-Creds.

Shop

In the Shop - a.k.a. Acquisition Center, you have several ways to get T-Creds. Most of them cost real money, so if you prefer to stick to F2P-friendly methods, I recommend not getting T-Creds from the Shop.

You can get them in exchange for Credits or AIC Quota, but I think you would prefer to spend this currency on HH Permits or some other resources you need.