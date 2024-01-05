Arena Breakout will launch Season 3, Enter The Vault, on January 19th

Arena Breakout is starting the new year with a bang as it launches Season 3, Enter The Vault. In particular, you can look forward to exploring the new Television Station Map as well as bracing yourself for new Bosses Kort and Rolf among other surprises.

MoreFun Studios' latest update to Arena Breakout will put your infiltration skills to the test as you fight to reach the Vault first for ultimate glory and loot. The tactical shooter tasks you with teaming up with the best of the best as you pick your loadout and dive into the depths of the Vault's secrets. Once you pick a faction, you can gear up with the new bullpup pack weapons where the Groza, FAMAS and AUG are up for grabs.

Of course, to spice up the gameplay even more, new Bosses Kort and Rolf will be there to stop you at all costs, as a single breach can reveal the most classified intel from the Vault.

The free-to-play FPS will be launching the new season on January 19th, but you can catch a special sneak peek from the teaser above. And if all that sounds like it's right up your alley, you can nab more in-game goodies from our list of Arena Breakout redeem codes to get your fill!

If you're keen on giving the new update a go yourself, you can do so by downloading Arena Breakout on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also visit the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments, join the community of followers on Facebook for more info on the game, or take a little sneak peek at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the update's vibes and visuals.