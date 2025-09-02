Archero 2 tier list - Abilities, characters and gear ranked

- Version: 1.1.1

In Archero 2, you will eventually want to know which gear, abilities, and characters to go after. Since everything plays an important role, and upgrading the right heroes and gear is very important, that's what I'll cover today.

When you start, you won't have access to a lot of neat features. You don't even get access to new characters until you pass Chapter 3, so that might never cross your mind. However, once you do unlock everything and stages start getting more difficult to pass, you need to think about your build more thoroughly.

Today, I'm going to rank the characters in Archero 2, so you know which ones are worth your money (literally). I will also cover all the gear, and I'll briefly make an ability tier list for Archero 2 as well.

I do want to add that the ability tier list is relative - it depends on your play style, so what I ranked as top-tier might not be something you find success with. Since every single player can have their own individual playstyle and build, feel free to experiment with various gear and abilities until you find something fun.

Have you already claimed the latest Archero 2 codes?

Do keep in mind that it is important to have synergy too - I made a complete Archero 2 guide where I shared lots of tips and tricks, so if you want to learn more about how to get past the first few chapters easily, make sure you give it a read.

The best characters in Archero 2

The best gear

The best abilities

On the first page of the Archero 2 tier list, I have the characters. I ranked them all and their abilities, so you can get a better understanding of what they do and whether or not they are worth your money.On the second page, I have a complete list of equipment in Archero 2, ranked by how well it does in the late game. You should try to get these pieces of gear (if possible) and use them because they are ranked at the top for a reason.Finally, I have the last page where I have ranked all the abilities in Archero 2. These are the "skills" you get while playing, and if you aren't sure what build to go for, it's pretty safe to go for some of the best-ranked ones in this list.

Feel free to use the links below to check out the specific section you're interested in!

Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated Mihail Katsoris.