Archero 2 tier list - Abilities, characters and gear ranked
In Archero 2, you will eventually want to know which gear, abilities, and characters to go after. Since everything plays an important role, and upgrading the right heroes and gear is very important, that's what I'll cover today.
When you start, you won't have access to a lot of neat features. You don't even get access to new characters until you pass Chapter 3, so that might never cross your mind. However, once you do unlock everything and stages start getting more difficult to pass, you need to think about your build more thoroughly.
Today, I'm going to rank the characters in Archero 2, so you know which ones are worth your money (literally). I will also cover all the gear, and I'll briefly make an ability tier list for Archero 2 as well.
I do want to add that the ability tier list is relative - it depends on your play style, so what I ranked as top-tier might not be something you find success with. Since every single player can have their own individual playstyle and build, feel free to experiment with various gear and abilities until you find something fun.
- Have you already claimed the latest Archero 2 codes?
Do keep in mind that it is important to have synergy too - I made a complete Archero 2 guide where I shared lots of tips and tricks, so if you want to learn more about how to get past the first few chapters easily, make sure you give it a read.
The best characters in Archero 2On the first page of the Archero 2 tier list, I have the characters. I ranked them all and their abilities, so you can get a better understanding of what they do and whether or not they are worth your money.
The best gearOn the second page, I have a complete list of equipment in Archero 2, ranked by how well it does in the late game. You should try to get these pieces of gear (if possible) and use them because they are ranked at the top for a reason.
The best abilitiesFinally, I have the last page where I have ranked all the abilities in Archero 2. These are the "skills" you get while playing, and if you aren't sure what build to go for, it's pretty safe to go for some of the best-ranked ones in this list.
Feel free to use the links below to check out the specific section you're interested in!
Character tier list | Gear tier list | Abilities tier list
Original article by Cristina Mesesan. Updated Mihail Katsoris.
1
Characters tier list
|Tier
|Character name
|S
|Demon King Atreus, Dracoola, Seraph, Thor
|A
|Rolla, Nyanja, Otta, Hela
|B
|Alex, Helix, Loki
Dracoola is absolutely amazing. He can lifesteal by default from 1*, which is huge. He gets better with each star, obviously, but if you manage to get him to 5*, he is a beast. He's my absolute favourite.Seraph
Seraph is great for the increased chances of encountering Valkyrie at the start. She can be good when it comes to unlocking new, higher-grade abilities, so it's no wonder she's an S-tier character (and also premium).Nyanja
I like Nyanja very much because of the increased Movement Speed. It has Swift Wind by default, which is nice when you want to keep yourself safe from enemy waves - it's also extremely fun to play.Helix
I am not a huge fan of Helix since he can be quite difficult to master. He excels at low HP, but that can be dangerous. If you learn him well, he can work pretty well, though.Alex
Alex is the default character you get at the beginning, and he is actually decent. If you get him to 2*, he gets an ATK SPD boost based on CRIT, which can make for some pretty fun builds.
2
Gear tier list
|Tier
|Gear
|S
|Griffin Armor, Boots of Decisiveness, Griffin Boots, Griffin Helmet, Armor of Decisiveness, Helmet of Decisiveness, Amulet of Decisiveness, Griffin Ring, Griffin Amulet, Griffin Claw, Ring of Decisiveness
|A
|Dragon Knight Amulet, Dragon Knight Armor, Dragon Knight Crossbow
|B
|Echo Ring, Echo Amulet, Dragon Knight Ring, Armor of Destruction, Dragon Knight Boots
|C
|Boots of Destruction, Echo Boots, Echo Armor, Echo Helmet, Amulet of Destruction, Helmet of Destruction, Heroic Longbow, Ring of Destruction
|D
|Agile Knuckles
Among the gear, these are some of the best you can get. I strongly recommend going for the Griffin set if possible, since its effect is very good for most builds. The Griffin set is one of my favourites, and it grants additional stats based on the number of nearby enemies.
The Decisiveness set revolves around Crit. It is good for most builds, just like the Griffin set.
The Dragon Knight set is not that impressive, even though it's of high quality. Its skill effects are nothing too amazing - it mainly focuses on explosions. In my opinion, you should aim for something a lot better, unless you want to make a build that fits the Dragon Knight set.
3
Abilities tier list
As you can see, most of the abilities can be pretty good. It depends on what build you prefer - personally, I like to go with Sprites and Orbs. These, to me, are some of the most fun builds, but they don't always work for everything.
You can try out whatever build you like - just remember to make a build that you will actually have fun with. I always love melee builds that have a lot of Lifesteal - hence why I like Dracoola so much. If you fancy something else, you can change it up a little.
There is no definite Archero 2 tier list when it comes to abilities here. Each player will pick whichever skills they like the most and try to make them work. Eventually, even if you have a million sprites and 100 orbs, if you aren't having fun, there is no point playing that build.
We have similar lists - you can take a look at our Fortress Saga tier list, and of course, our Archero tier list related to the first game if you're still playing that!