Archero 2 guide - 7 tips to help you get started

If you're a fan of Archero, chances are you've heard of Archero 2. Here, you will have a lot more to go after, more chapters to unlock and beat, and hopefully create a character strong enough to pass every single stage - but since that's not always enough, today I bring you some tips and tricks for Archero 2 to help get you started and set you on the path to triumph!

After playing this admittedly more than I thought I would, I got pretty hooked on it - so if you're in the same boat but you're slightly stuck, unable to pass due to an unlucky streak or mobs just being too difficult, then this article should come in handy. I've been in that position, and I managed to find a solution to help me.

Before we get started, let me give you a brief overview of the main goal and some things you need to always be mindful of.

Archero 2 is progressively more difficult

Each stage you complete unlocks a tougher one, so you need to constantly upgrade your hero, unlock and upgrade new Talent cards, and get better equipment. The first chapter can be cleared pretty much on your first try without any gear, but to complete the second one relatively early on, you will need to get some decent gear and abilities.

In this guide, we will go over the talents, abilities and equipment you should go for depending on what you want to play, and explain everything else you might need to know.

We also covered the latest Archero 2 codes!

Oh, and before we get started, it is F2P-friendly if you are willing to put in the work necessary to get the equipment and watch ads, but unlocking some of the new characters does cost some money. Don't worry, though - there are some you can unlock for free. We'll get to that later.

For now, let's dive into the Archero 2 guide and share everything I've learned so far!