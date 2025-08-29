Archero 2 guide - 7 tips to help you get started
If you're a fan of Archero, chances are you've heard of Archero 2. Here, you will have a lot more to go after, more chapters to unlock and beat, and hopefully create a character strong enough to pass every single stage - but since that's not always enough, today I bring you some tips and tricks for Archero 2 to help get you started and set you on the path to triumph!
After playing this admittedly more than I thought I would, I got pretty hooked on it - so if you're in the same boat but you're slightly stuck, unable to pass due to an unlucky streak or mobs just being too difficult, then this article should come in handy. I've been in that position, and I managed to find a solution to help me.
Before we get started, let me give you a brief overview of the main goal and some things you need to always be mindful of.
Archero 2 is progressively more difficultEach stage you complete unlocks a tougher one, so you need to constantly upgrade your hero, unlock and upgrade new Talent cards, and get better equipment. The first chapter can be cleared pretty much on your first try without any gear, but to complete the second one relatively early on, you will need to get some decent gear and abilities.
In this guide, we will go over the talents, abilities and equipment you should go for depending on what you want to play, and explain everything else you might need to know.
- We also covered the latest Archero 2 codes!
Oh, and before we get started, it is F2P-friendly if you are willing to put in the work necessary to get the equipment and watch ads, but unlocking some of the new characters does cost some money. Don't worry, though - there are some you can unlock for free. We'll get to that later.
For now, let's dive into the Archero 2 guide and share everything I've learned so far!
1
Tip #1 - Grind as much as you can
Grinding is essential if you want to pass the stages. You can easily get to stage 4 or even 5 within your first couple of hours of gameplay, and it is recommended to do so if you have the time. The more you advance, the better your AFK rewards will be, and thus the more you'll progress even while being AFK.
To set yourself on the path to success early on, you should try to pass the first (at least) 3 stages, ideally 4. That's when you will unlock more of the features, and you will also be able to get slightly better drops. If you're lucky, that is.
After completing some Stage 3 levels, you will also unlock new Characters.
How to grind better?If you want to just grind for Gold, I recommend you go as far as you can in a stage, and try to get the lucky wheel. Chances are you'll get Gold, and that will let you unlock more Talent Cards and gear upgrades.
You need to always have the best gear on, and more importantly, the right gear.
Each time you make some smaller upgrades, try the stage again and progress little by little. In time, you'll find that it becomes easier the more upgrades you make, and that's when you know you can progress on to the next chapter.
2
Tip #2 - About game progress
Progress is pretty slow unless you are very lucky with the abilities you roll. It all depends on what quality the abilities you get are, and how well you combine them. You always want to have a good synergy between your gear and the skills you pick, so as to make the most of it.
For instance, since I use Boots of Destruction, I want to go for a lot of Dodge so that I can trigger their effect more often. These boots "Trigger an explosion on the attacking monster when Dodging" - each piece of gear has a description like this one, so you need to pick the right gear for what you want to play. Or pick the right abilities.
If you can't get a decent roll of abilities, the best you can do is start over. Instead of struggling with a common ability, you're better off starting over, hoping you might get a Rare or higher-quality one.
Another thing worth knowing is that if you want to progress, spending a few Gems on gear in the early stages is not that bad. If you have a lot of Gems, going for the Chromatic Chest could be good, since you get an S-tier Epic piece of gear within 50 pulls. However, I went for the Obsidian Chest, since stages reward you with Obsidian Keys, and that's not too bad either.
Having even a couple of Epic gears will give you a major boost, as long as you don't end up spending all of your Gems in there.
3
Tip #3 - Unlocking more characters
New characters will be unlocked once you pass some of the levels from Stage 3. I cannot tell you exactly which one since I passed the entire stage in one go, but I can tell you that the other characters available each have different skills.
Since you want to unlock these characters, at least the free ones, you need to know exactly what they deliver and which gears are best on them.
How to unlock every character in Archero 2
AlexAlex is unlocked by default, so all you can do is star him up.
NyanjaNyanja requires 50 pieces to unlock, and this character can be unlocked from the Launch Carnival Phase 2.
HelixHelix costs 3000 Gems to unlock, and you can do it straight from the character list once you've collected enough Gems.
SeraphSeraph is a powerful character who costs about $30 to unlock. This is a premium character.
DracoolaDracoola is another premium character, and it also costs $30 to unlock. He has a lot of lifesteal by default, making him a really great choice if you were to pick a premium character to unlock.
4
Tip #4 - Unlock and upgrade Talent Cards
Talent Cards are the equivalent of passives. They grant you bonus stats, and they can be upgraded whenever you get duplicates. These cards can come in various qualities, and as you might have guessed, the Common ones are the easiest to upgrade.
Buying more Talent Cards with Gold costs increasingly more the more you purchase, so eventually most of your Gold is going to be spent on this. Later on, once you don't have any better gears to upgrade, you will end up spending all of your Gold on drawing more cards.
Until then, you should spend as much as you can without forgetting to upgrade your gear. Upgrading your gear will be your number one priority at the lower stages since you need to have solid stats.
Once you have upgraded your gear, you can start drawing Talent Cards to complete your collection.
Each of these grants you something, and even if you think the lower rarity ones might be bad, they aren't. Strength and Vigour are especially good since they grant you flat ATK and HP.
How to get more Talent Cards?Other than from the classic Draw, there is no other way to unlock Talent Cards.
5
Tip #5 - Good stuff from the Shop & premium purchases
In the Shop, you will have quite a few good items you could pick from. The few I would recommend keeping an eye on are specifically in the Daily Shop. This is where you can find character shards (for Gems), various pieces of gear, and Scrolls.
The best ones you should get are the hero shards since you want to star up the heroes, regardless of whether it's Alex or a premium one.
Then, you want to save up Gems and open the Chromatic Chest. If you don't think you can save them up, and you really need a higher-quality piece of gear, then go for the Obsidian Chest (as a last resort). NEVER spend your Gems on the Silver Chest.Premium purchases
Among the premium purchases (and there are quite a lot of them), there are some that seem quite good. I recommend the Great Value packs - these give you a lot of Keys, Gems, Gold and character shards, so if you want to spend on something, this one is pretty solid.
Another good one - or rather, other good ones, are the cards. There are 3 in total: Permanent Ad-free Card, Permanent Supply Card (these two are a one-time-only purchase), Monthly Card, Hunting Warrior Card, and Cave Explorer Card. These 3 are only valid for 30 days, after which you will have to re-purchase them.
I strongly recommend the Permanent Supply Card if you can get it since it gives you instantly 3900 Gems and another 800 Gems every single day you log in. The Permanent Ad-Free Card is also a proper choice since it will allow you to claim all the stuff you could otherwise get by playing ads, for free.
I am not a huge fan of the other cards, except for the Monthly Card, which gives you 500 Gems right away and another 400 Gems every day, for 30 days. This one is okay if you want to save up some Gems to unlock Helix or open the Chromatic Chest.
6
Tip #6 - Upgrade your gear
Gear is EXTREMELY important if you want to progress at all. Let me break it down for you so that you'll understand why it's so important.Level up your gear
Each piece of gear requires a type of Scroll and some Gold to level up. You should always level up your gear before you spend Gold on getting new Talent Cards. Gear level gives you a lot of flat stats, which is what the multipliers in the abilities will boost.Merge gear
You can merge 3 pieces of the same gear to upgrade that gear's quality. 3x White gear = 1x Green gear, 3x Green gear = 1 Blue gear, and so on. Make sure you merge everything you can until you get the right pieces of gear upgraded.Check for the right stats/skills
Each piece of equipment has its own flat stats, and each one has its own passive. You need to pick gears that have the right passives for the weapon you use, and that go well with the build you want to make.
Since abilities are random, you need to think about what you want to get each round based on what gear stats you have - for instance, since my Boots give me Dodge, I am always going for a Dodge build. As for the weapon, if you choose to go for a projectile build (arrows), you need to think about abilities that benefit that.
7
Tip #7 - Complete your dailies for steady progress
Dailies are a no-brainer. You get a lot of keys and Gems for completing them every single day, and all it takes is about 30 minutes of playtime. You should make sure to do them every single day, especially if you're a F2P player.
There are also Weekly quests and Achievements, and they work similarly. The weekly ones are just like the daily quests, and when you complete them all, you get 2 Wish Coins. Upon getting 80 out of 100 points, you also get a Chromatic Chest key, which is a must-have for all players, F2P or not.
In my opinion, once you reach a point where you're stuck and can't progress no matter what you do, just log in, do your dailies, claim rewards, and in time you'll have saved enough Gems and keys to go for the next upgrade.
8
Other tips & tricks
- Always watch an ad to get some freebies. You can do it in the shop, gain free Energy (watch an ad and refill 5 Energy 3x a day), or even refill your Event Tickets.
- Make sure you merge your low-level gear. Merging will allow you to unlock higher-rarity gear much, MUCH quicker, so don't forget to do that.
- Take part in the various events, from the launch events to holiday events. You can get tons of free Gems and keys just for playing - you don't even have to spend a dime.
- If you have extra Gems, better save them to unlock Helix (3000 Gems) or save them to open 10x Chromatic Chests. This chest is where the good gear is at.
- When you need extra resources, just go to Hunt and select Quick Hunt for the last stage cleared for a few hours. This gives you a lot of EXP and Gold (and other items based on the last level cleared). You can be idle for a maximum of 24 hours and claim the reward.
- ALWAYS READ THE GEAR DESCRIPTIONS. I cannot stress enough how important this is. If you have two pieces of gear that don't go well together, it's time to change them. The gear's max description is shown for the same piece of gear upgraded to S-tier Epic (Legendary). If you like a specific piece, then do all you can to collect dupes of its lower form and merge, merge, merge!
- In case you die during a boss fight or an important part of the stage, then just watch an ad and revive for free. It's not worth spending Gems on revive unless you're about to finish off a boss for the first time or you're about to complete a major milestone.
That's the whole guide for Archero 2 with the tips that will certainly make you a better player. If you need any further help, consult the Archero 2 tier list where abilities, characters and gear are ranked by their overall quality.