Gamers explore a world of top apps with HUAWEI AppGallery at Gamescom

Preferred Partner Feature

For the first time, HUAWEI AppGallery attended Gamescom as an exhibitor from August 24th to 28th, where 265,000 visitors across a hundred countries gathered to celebrate all things gaming in Cologne.

AppGallery's showcase included gaming hits such as Lords Mobile, Summoners War, Playrix Games, Noah’s Heart, Dragon Trail, and Guns of Glory, letting eager players get their hands on the games on a wide variety of HUAWEI devices, including the HUAWEI P50 series, HUAWEI MatePad 11, and HUAWEI MateBook 16s.

Fans were also able to score exclusive AppGallery vouchers and prizes by taking part in tournaments, quizzes, and games, along with the chance to meet their favorite VIP gamers and influencers.

Summoners War

In particular, a Summoners War show-match on the AppGallery stage got viewers' hearts pumping, as influencers Volado, Regibang, and SWC players Ismoo and Obabo – who are qualified for the EU Cup on September 17th − duked it out.

The show match included a fun quiz with moderator Melissa Lee, where fans put their knowledge to the test for special Summoners War merch. Lucky Draw prizes were also up for grabs, including the HUAWEI Nova 9.

Noah's Heart and Lords Mobile

Kurono – a gaming influencer who boasts 925,000 followers on YouTube – introduced the open-world MMORPG Noah's Heart on stage on August 27th, playing the game live to offer the audience a sneak peek at the gameplay.

Meanwhile, AppGaming – another gaming influencer - participated in a Lords Mobile show-match as well.

More to Explore at the AppGallery booth

The HUAWEI AppGallery Island booth featured a central LED Screen and Stage where influencers and fans participated in tournaments and quizzes for cool rewards. The booth also showcased gameplay trailers along with AppGallery benefits, treating fans to special announcements like lucky draw events and more.

As all the AppGallery campaigns were available on all Android devices, any visitor at Gamescom with any Android device was able to get free vouchers worth up to a maximum of €100 directly from AppGallery.

Throughout Gamescom, fans posed with friends and gaming buddies at the LED photo booth to express their love and enthusiasm for the showcased titles. Cosplayers also graced audiences with their presence by popping up decked to the nines in their best fandom garb.

In particular, cosplayers dressed up as Jeanne and Ragdoll from Summoners War posed with fans during the event. A special appearance by GingerBrave surprised fans as well, celebrating the Summoners War x Cookie Run: Kingdom collaboration event. The crossover between these two giant franchises has been a long-awaited event, and it's currently ongoing in the Com2uS mobile RPG.

HUAWEI AppGallery is already looking forward to attending next year, but if you’d like to find out more about AppGallery and explore the full range of games available in the meantime, you can visit: https://appgallery.huawei.com/Featured