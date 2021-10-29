6 games that were added to Huawei's AppGallery in November 2021

As November reaches its end, we're back with another six games that have been released on Huawei's AppGallery throughout the month. You see, whilst many of us are more intimately familiar with the App Store and Google Play, Huawei's marketplace serves over 500 million active users.

As such, those folks will want to know what game's they can now enjoy on their phone. But with so many apps added on a weekly and sometimes daily basis, it can be difficult to keep up. That's where we come in. These aren't necessarily brand new games, but they are debuting on AppGallery. So let's jump into some of the games added throughout November.

Royal Match

First up, we have Royal Match, which – as you've probably already guessed from the name – is a match-3. The game sees you helping King Robert decorate his castle by solving dozens of puzzles and using handy boosters along the way, which are found by opening chests.

There are multiple locations to explore and decorate, within the castle itself, including King’s room, kitchen, garage, royal chambers, and more. Players can even pop outside to visit the gardens that surround the castle to get in touch with nature and complete more match-3 puzzles, of course.