Animal Shelter Simulator lets players run their own shelter where they can rescue animals and care for them

Are you someone like me who absolutely loves animals but never managed to get one as a pet? Well, what if instead of getting a single pet, you could have an abundance of them, all on your mobile? Digital Melody will let that happen as the team behind Timberman has just launched their latest title, Animal Shelter Simulator. And as you may have guessed from the name, Animal Shelter Simulator will let players create and run their own shelter where they rescue different animals and take care of them until these adorable munchkins can find a nice home.

In Animal Shelter Simulator, players can expect to rescue the cutest of animals who need help. Players will find little kittens on the streets, and even some stray puppies who will wag their tails when they see you. All of these balls of joy can be sheltered, cleaned, fed, and given to owners who will make them part of their family. As adorable as this sounds, running a refuge for these four-legged animals won’t be an easy job. These strays and rescues may sometimes be injured and left with feelings of abandonment, which players must work through by completing various tasks. Only then will they be able to run a successful shelter.

All animals deserve the nicest bath as proper health and hygiene are crucial. Wash all those germs away! Once those paws are all squeaky clean and they’re fully fed and full of energy, it's time to go for a walk. Players can take their rescues out for a nice stroll to ensure they’re exercising and get all the attention they need. The ultimate goal though is to set these pets up in a nice home so players must take care of the animals until they can find a home. And of course, the shelter can be upgraded and expanded so that even more rescues can come in and they are provided with the best of services.

Ready to run your own successful animal shelter? Then, download Animal Shelter Simulator for free on the App Store and Google Play.