Animal Mafia is a survival-style RPG that's out now on iOS and Android

Cute critters with weird weapons

Animal Mafia launches with fast-paced, one-handed survivor RPG gameplay

Cute animal allies transform into overpowered mafia forms during intense moments

Skill stacking, party building, and escalating chaos

There are games that ease you in gently, and then there’s Animal Mafia, which pretty much tells you exactly what kind of energy it’s bringing. Cute animals. Organised crime vibes. Absolute screen-filling chaos. It’s out now on iOS and Android, and it’s as unhinged as it sounds.

Animal Mafia is a survival-style action RPG built for vertical play and one-handed controls. You move around, causing your screen to slowly fill up with enemies until everything is trying to eat you at once. So, to survive, you’ve got to call your animal allies and let them loose with an absurd mix of swords, magic, guns, and explosives.

The RPG really embraces all this excess. Every level-up gives you new skills to stack and combine, turning what starts as manageable chaos into something that refuses to fit on your screen. And when a build suddenly clicks and wipes half the map in a single, and very glorious moment, you’ll definitely want to go for another run.

Then there’s the twist that Animal Mafia definitely carries on its shoulders. Raise your animals long enough and they’ll just snap. Cute critters flip the switch and awaken into full-blown mafia mode, triggering overdrive transformations that feel less like buffs and more like declarations of war. Turf battles break out, damage numbers go wild, and subtlety refuses without elaboration.

You’ll be collecting and training different animal allies as you go, figuring out which skills work best together and which combinations tip the chaos just enough in your favour. Worth noting, before anyone jumps to conclusions, this is very much its own thing and not connected to The Battle Cats. Similar vibes maybe, but a very different kind of madness.

