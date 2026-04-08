Animal Busters is the latest idle RPG launch from LINE Games this year

Arrives today

Animal Busters: Idle RPG has released on iOS and Android courtesy of Line Games

Developer Super Awesome offers up fast-paced progression, idle rewards and action

Recruit cute critters, hop into PvP and grab AFK rewards to help push progression

As we head into the midweek, there are still some major launches to cover, including the latest with Animal Busters: Idle RPG. Available now on mobile courtesy of Line Games and developer Super Awesome, who also produced the webtoon adaptation Sindorim with NAVER. Now, they're bringing that expertise to the world of idle RPGs.

As you might expect from the name, Animal Busters: Idle RPG is a cutesy take on the genre featuring cartoon animals in place of your usual party of adventurers. You'll send them out into the fields to battle monsters and gather rewards, which, naturally, you also acquire when not playing as the 'idle' part suggests.

Aside from promising consistent rewards to help you skip the grind, Animal Busters also promises fast-paced character progression that then leads into equally action-oriented PvP. The focus here is squarely on enjoying the exciting action, not just grinding through stats and upgrades.

Animal farm

Of course, the only issue with Animal Busters is that it doesn't do too much to stand out from the crowd. There are a lot of idle RPGs currently on the market, and even some featuring cute animals in place of the usual adventurers out there.

But at the same time, I can't deny that the art and design of Animal Busters is quite cute. And I wouldn't be alone in saying that the focus on action and progression is also very welcome. So if you're looking for a fast-paced, critter-feature RPG on iOS and Android, then Animal Busters is sure to be one for you.

If you'd like to see what other big hits have been released so far this year, and don't fancy trawling through our back issues, then we've got you covered! Check out our list of the best mobile games of 2026 for some of our favourite picks!