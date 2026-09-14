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Strategery brings an iOS classic back to mobile with simple but engaging strategy gameplay

Strategery brings an iOS classic back to mobile with simple but engaging strategy gameplay
By Iwan Morris
|
iOS + Android
| Strategery
  • Strategery comes back to mobile today, with the relaunch of the popular indie game
  • Take over the map by tapping, invading and rolling dice in this simply but engaging strategy sim
  • Enjoy not just a revamped version of the original, but a host of new mechanics like Chaos Mode

With the advent of the modern smartphone coming up on its twenty-year anniversary, it shouldn't be surprising we're seeing a rising tide of nostalgia for those early days. And the latest game to make a return is none other than Strategery, a thoroughly interesting, minimalist take on the format.

Strategery puts you in control of your own country, represented by a coloured blob on a game board. Each blob has a number of pegs, and with at least two you can use that blob to invade a neighbouring, unowned blob. Simply roll your pegs as dice, and see who gets the highest number.

An image of a game UI, showing different coloured 'blobs' that represent different countries.

Strategeric thinking

The story of Strategery's return to mobile is equally as interesting as its gameplay. Acquired by writer Lex Friedman, who praised the original, this version of Strategery also sees the return of the original developers Sumul Shah and Courtland Idstrom to the team. Considering the original last received an update in 2017, it's doubly impressive that Friedman was able to bring the original devs together in this way.

If you already own the original, you'll already have access to this updated version, while new players can purchase it for a mere $5. What that gets you is a revamped version of the original Strategery, complete with the new Chaos mode and other additions.

Stuff like randomly generated country names, a snarky play-by-play commentary from the computer and new scaling options for difficulty and map size. Not to mention online play! Strategery is likely a welcome return for many of you iOS players out there.

Still, even though I'm on Android, I'm already spoilt for choice when it comes to games. Just take a look at our curated list of the best strategy games on Android to see some of what we think are worth playing!

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Iwan Morris
Iwan Morris
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Iwan is a Cardiff-based freelance writer, who joined the Pocket Gamer Biz site fresh-faced from University before moving to the Pocketgamer.com editorial team in November of 2023.