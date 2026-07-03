Pokémon Champions to have its own Champion of Champions tournament to crown a new champion

Champion

See who'll be crowned Champion of Champions in the newest upcoming Pokémon tournament

Pokémon Champions' upcoming competition sees champions from other sports compete for the crown

Winners receive a trip to the Pokémon World Championships and a donation to a charity of their choosing

With the recent launch of Pokémon Champions on mobile devices, more players than ever are jumping into the endless battling and excitement of pitting their Pokémon rosters against one another. So, unsurprisingly, the folks at the Pokémon Company are eager to capitalise on this newfound interest with an exciting new tournament!

Taking place on July 29th, the Pokémon Champion of Champions tournament is a bit more of a novelty that reaches outside of the usual pool of competitors. But it will feature eight handpicked competitors who are already champions! However, they may not be champions in what you might think...

We are the champions

That's because these competitors are champions of entirely different fields. For example, Aina Ziordia Botella of Spain, the whistling champion, or pillow-fighting champion Leandro Silva of the USA. These newcomers to the world of Pokémon will be coached in the run-up to the tournament by former champion Ray Rizzo himself.

The winner of this tournament will get that coveted Champion of Champions title, as well as a trip to the main 2027 Pokémon World Championships and a large charitable donation to their organisation of choice. And hey, if Stephen's managed to get somewhere with it, then they can too.

Yes, it's all a bit silly. But at the end of the day, I doubt that many hardcore fans will view this as infringing on the sport's competitive spirit. And it'll be interesting to see how champions in some bizarre competitions manage to translate that winning mentality over to the world of Pokémon. So stay tuned for when the tournament airs live on July 29th over on the official Pokémon Twitch channel.

But if you're in the mood for something to put a chill up your spine instead of getting your heart racing, then we've got you covered. Check out our preview of Unhinged to find out whether Netflix's latest venture has legs!