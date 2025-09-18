Logitech G unveils exciting new products and innovations at Logitech G PLAY 2025

Preferred Partner Feature

If you’re on the lookout for some cool new tech to boost your PC gaming sessions, you’ll be pleased to hear that yesterday's Logitech G PLAY 2025 event showcased some exciting new products that might interest you - especially if you’re into racing sims, competitive E-Sports, or possibly even streaming your gameplay. Here’s the lowdown on what was introduced:

New Sim Racing technology

The Logitech G RS50 Base: a direct-drive motor which you bolt your steering wheel to. It delivers up to 8Nm of peak torque, the optimal power level set by expert drivers during performance research, and is paired with TRUEFORCE technology that translates in-game physics into real-world forces.

Logitech G RS Pedals: a 75kg load cell brake, adjustable positioning, and G HUB tuning. These pedals were designed to work in perfect harmony with the RS50 to provide an optimal level of responsiveness.

McLaren Racing Collaboration and the RS Expansion

Amongst the tech showcased by Logitech G during the event were several innovative racing sim products, designed to deliver next-level precision, durability, and precision to your virtual track sessions. These included:

Additionally, Logitech G revealed that it partnered up with McLaren Racing to launch the McLaren Racing Collection: a high-end range of sim racing equipment that draws inspiration from McLaren Racing's legendary motorsport heritage. The collection features:

PRO Series: New Gear Built with esports Pros

Designed in collaboration with top esports PROs, Logitech G introduced two new gaming mice, including:

The Logitech G PRO X2 SUPERSTRIKE: a gaming mouse that features an innovative haptic inductive trigger system which substitutes conventional switches with an inductive analog sensor and real-time click haptics. To put it in simple terms, it delivers super fast click-speed and accuracy that make it an ideal choice for FPS and MOBA games.

The Logitech G PRO X SUPERLIGHT 2c: a compact wireless gaming mouse built on the award-winning SUPERLIGHT 2 platform? it features redesigned thumb buttons and is formed from ultra-light materials.

Streamlabs: AI-Powered Streaming and Game Control

Software Experiences: Logitech G HUB Games

Shiftting away from the gadgets portion of the showcase, there were some potentially game-changing innovations for streamers. Streamlabs released the industry’s first AI Streaming Agent , powered by NVIDIA ACE and Audio2Face technology The agent offers real-time scene switching, gameplay commentary, and automated highlight clipping, all supported by a lifelike virtual avatar that can serve as co-host and producer on every stream. This technology is now open to developers and designers via the Streamlabs App Store and Overlay Library, opening up fresh creative opportunities for interactive livestreams.

Logitech G announced G HUB updates, including a new Games feature that centralizes game management across platforms (Steam, Xbox Cloud Gaming, EPIC Games Store, etc.) and offers community presets and G technology integrations like LIGHTSYNC and TRUEFORCE.

PC Gaming: Expanded G Series and New Low-Profile Keyboard

The Logitech G321 LIGHTSPEED Wireless Gaming Headset: a high-performance headset designed to deliver immersive audio, comfort, and reliable wireless connectivity at an affordable price. It features LIGHTSPEED wireless for ultra-low latency and ensures comfort thanks to its plush memory foam headband and breathable ear cups.

The Logitech G515 RAPID TKL: at just 22mm in thickness, this is Logitech G’s most low-profile keyboard. And, with its magnetic analog switches, rapid trigger, and KEYCONTROL technology, it’s also one of the most advanced, offering lightning-fast responsiveness.

Console Gaming: New A20 X Headset

Jumping back to PC gaming peripherals, Logitech G introduced two new additions to the G3 and G5 Series lineups:

Announced as THE gaming headset for the next generation of console players, the new Logitech G A20 X Wireless Gaming Headset is designed to deliver seamless multi-platform audio with an emphasis on performance and comfort. Featuring PLAYSYNC AUDIO technology, A20 X allows players to switch between two gaming consoles and mobile devices with the press of a button. It comes with a 48 kHz microphone, PRO-G audio drivers, LIGHTSYNC, Bluetooth connectivity, and onboard DSP with customizable audio profiles.

Availability and Pricing