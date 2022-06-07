Alice Fiction has been pre-registered over 300,000 times in just four days

WonderPlanet Inc’s upcoming mobile puzzle RPG Alice Fiction began pre-registration just a few days ago and it has already amassed over 300,000 pre-registrations in a short time. Players who sign-up for the game in advance also stand to win loads of rewards, with a bunch of them already unlocked. Alice Fiction releases later this summer so there is still time to hit all the milestone rewards for pre-registrations.

Within just four days of pre-registrations beginning, everyone will already be getting 2,200 Quartz, an in-game item once Alice Fiction launches. A tonne of quartz is still left to be redeemed. Here are the remaining milestones waiting to be broken:

400,000 pre-registrations – 800 Quartz

500,000 pre-registrations – 3,000 Quartz

800,000 pre-registrations – 3,000 Quartz

1,000,000 pre-registrations – 3,000 Quartz

And that’s not all. An additional bonus of up to 20 gacha draws will also be given away based on how many users sign-up. The final number of draws will be released when the game launches.

Alice Fiction is set to feature straightforward gameplay which will be simple to learn but hard to master. Players must create their own party using a diverse cast of characters who have been fully voiced. This is quite a welcome inclusion as you don’t often see everyone in the main story being voiced unless it’s a big-budget game. This group of heroes must protect the city from sci-fi enemies. Players will be popping spheres and breaking panels, and the more this is done, the greater the advantage as special attacks will become available.

This is coupled with a power-packed EDM soundtrack that will keep you completely engaged. If this immersive experience is something you are looking for, then pre-register for Alice Fiction now for free on the App Store and Google Play.