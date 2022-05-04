AlchiMerge is now open for pre-orders ahead of the merge game's release this summer

PocApp Studios has officially opened pre-orders for its merge game AlchiMerge on mobile ahead of the title's release this summer. Players can expect to unleash their creativity by Crafting and Selling, as well as by Decorating their own Alchemy Shop in the universe of Castle Cats & Dungeon Dogs.

AlchiMerge features a colourful world called Anima for players to explore, as they discover the Vortex Isles on their way to becoming successful entrepreneurs. They'll have to use their wits and cunning to build their own Aclhemy Shop, as well as customise their own Shop Owner with plenty of cosmetics they can use to spruce up their avatar. Choices include Human, Catanian (Cat) or Lupinian (Dog), while items that can be crafted include Potions, Spells and ancient Trinkets.

The game also features classic Merge mechanics as players merge items, harvest ingredients, craft magical elements and sell their goods. Gold earned can be used to beautify their shop to boost customer satisfaction and uncover more of the narrative as well. Players can also engage in multiplayer gameplay by joining forces with other Shop Owners and nurturing powerful alliances.

If you're keen on learning more about the title, AlchiMerge is now open for pre-orders on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices following its soft launch on Android in Indonesia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Turkey, Vietnam, Belgium, Brazil, Italy, New Zealand, and Poland. ­You can also check out the game on the official website for more info, or join the community of followers over on the official Twitter page to stay updated on all the latest developments.

