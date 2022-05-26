AlchiMerge will soon let you craft potions and build your own alchemy shop on the Vortex Isles, coming to mobile on June 7th

PocApp Studios has officially announced the worldwide release date of AlchiMerge, the mobile merge game where you merge, craft and build your own alchemy shop. Landing on iOS and Android devices on June 7th, the colourful title lets players concoct potions using ingredients they've gathered in order to sell to customers and prettify their shop.

AlchiMerge features vibrant merge gameplay as players explore the Vortex Isles on their quest to find magical items to create and sell. Resources you earn can help you purchase decors that will beautify your alchemy shop, which, in turn, will drive more customers to your store and boost not only your sales but also your customer satisfaction ratings.

As you make your way to becoming the best Shopkeeper in all the land, you can also learn more about the world of Anima while harvesting ingredients and collecting Trinkets. You'll discover the backstories of various characters you meet along the way as well. Plus, you can team up with other like-minded individuals to invest together and build cities. You can even forge alliances with other players as Humans, Catanians and Lupinians.

If you're eager to dive back into the world of Castle Cats and Dungeon Dogs, you can pre-register for AlchiMerge on the official website to get first dibs on the title as soon as it launches. You can also have a look at the store pages over on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases.

