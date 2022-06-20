Alchemy Stars: Reinhardt is here and she’s changing the game in the best way

Preferred Partner Feature

Happy anniversary Alchemy Stars

A new character, fresh content and tons of anniversary giveaways - these are just some of the most exciting things in store for players as Tourdog Studio celebrates the first anniversary of Alchemy Stars. With the popular line strategy mobile RPG gearing up for these in-game festivities, what exactly can you expect to dive into over the next few weeks?

A new 6-star powerhouse

Joining the fray during the first-anniversary celebrations is Reinhardt, an electrifying Sniper class character boasting powerful Lightning and Fire attributes. The 6-star Tank faces foes head-on on the frontlines with her firm determination to strengthen Illumina against the Eclipsites.

The Grand Marshal of Illumina may seem intimidating with her rebellious nature, but those who know her best can attest to her affectionate side. She has proven time and again that she's an ever-reliable ally in times of trouble, wielding her formidable Star-Piercing Spear against those who dare to stand in her way.

A relaxing Cloud Gardens feature

After the intensity of battle dies down, players can take a break and relax with the new Cloud Gardens feature. Here, you can lounge around and create your home base to suit your tastes best. You can personalise everything by gathering resources and crafting shelters, then spruce up your home with lovely decor from the game's shop.

You can also show off your hard work to your friends by inviting them to your own little haven. After all, what's the use of a chill-out lounge if you can't share it with the people who matter to you the most?

Exhilarating new narratives

The first-anniversary festivities also welcome new story episodes into the mobile RPG with "A Hero's Return". In particular, players can witness the return of the Grand Marshal of Illumina as she heads back home after a long journey.

Meanwhile, players can also follow the tale of Alchemy Stars' heroes as they fight to protect the Colossus, which suddenly launches to Eraveil after a routine overhaul. They must now keep the Colossus safe from the Eclipsites who plan to capture the mechanical giant to suit their own needs.

Special giveaways for all players

Apart from all the exciting new content in store for players, those who simply log into the game during the anniversary week will score tons of in-game goodies like Luambers, a free six-star Aurorian and so much more.

"As an extra bonus for players new and returning, Alchemy Stars is offering even more celebratory rewards to our readers with a special code to unlock even more anniversary goodies. Use code 2U8959B2 to get yours!"

If you're keen on joining in on the festivities, you can download Alchemy Stars on the iOS App Store and on the Google Play Store for Android devices. It's a free-to-play game with in-app purchases. You can also have a look at the official website for more info, or join the community of followers on Twitter to stay updated on all the latest developments.