Akindo - Merchant's Road is an RPG-slash-city-building game with pixel art graphics, out now on iOS and Android

ZOO Games has officially released the English version of Akindo - Merchant's Road on iOS and Android, letting players take on the role of a merchant trying to revive a fallen economy. The free-to-play real-time RPG features city-building elements and charming pixel art in portrait orientation.

In Akindo - Merchant's Road, players will try to rebuild a world destroyed by a battle with the Demon King by revitalising a crumbling economy. As a merchant, you'll have to recruit heroes to fend off monsters and liberate islands, allowing you to construct various establishments to make the economy thrive.

In particular, you can construct roads, pasture for livestock, woodcutter's cabins, mines and the like to harvest raw materials you'll need to construct more buildings. You can farm these materials from monsters you defeat in battle using your roster of recruits. These characters each have their own skills and attributes, which you can level up to boost your survivability during combat.

In turn, these raw materials can also be used to craft armour, weaponry, higher-level materials and so on. You can also watch ads to increase loot earned after battle, score free draws from the summons pool, revive yourself after falling in combat and so on.

If you're eager to give the game a go, Akindo - Merchant's Road is now available to download on the Google Play Store for Android devices and on the iOS App Store. It's a free-to-play game with a single purchase to remove all ads. You can also have a look at the embedded clip above to get a feel of the game, or head on over to the official website to stay updated on all the latest developments.

