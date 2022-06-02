Air Twister, the latest project from Shenmue developer Yu Suzuki, is dropping exclusively on Apple Arcade later this month

In an odd turn of events, Apple Arcade’s next exclusive is an arcade shooter developed by none other than Yu Suzuki and it's called Air Twister. If that name doesn’t ring any bells, Suzuki is the developer behind the legendary influential martial arts game Shenmue, along with the relatively popular Virtua Fighter series.

The story of Air Twister follows a character named Princess Arch in a war against an alien invasion and helps to save the population of Giant Swans native to her home planet. If you know Suzuki’s works, this oddball of a story isn’t too far outside his usual wheelhouse. Granted, given this is an arcade shoot ’em up, a deep and engrossing story isn’t the biggest concern as you’re likely here for the challenging action-packed gameplay.

As for why Suzuki chose to develop a mobile arcade shooter of all things given his pedigree, he is known to talk about his love for classic arcade games and retro ones like Mystery House and Ultima. He also discussed how excited he is to work on a game that harkens back to the classic genre of shoot-em-ups given his love for the oldies.

Most importantly of all, Suzuki has said that Air Twister will be a touch-panel shooting game with absolutely zero microtransactions. He was happy to give players an absolutely premium experience as he said he’s essentially making his ideal game he’s wanted to develop since he was a child, but did not have the technology to do so until now.

If you’re a fan of Suzuki and want to support his new endeavours, or if you just want to experience a really fun shoot ’em up experience, you will be able to find Air Twister on Apple Arcade on June 24th. There’s no word on an Android release, and it honestly likely won’t happen as most Apple Arcade exclusives tend to remain that way.