Menu
Features

Ahead of the Game - Planet of Lana II is wordless platforming across a beautiful, war-torn world

Those creepy shadows are at it again

Ahead of the Game - Planet of Lana II is wordless platforming across a beautiful, war-torn world
By Catherine Dellosa
|
iOS + Android
  • Sneak past creepy creatures and work the terrain around you
  • Solve platforming puzzles with your little friend
  • Discover a deep narrative told without words

It's all sneaking past shadows in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch. 

With Planet of Lana II's creepy, shadowy creatures and that constant sense of dread laced throughout this puzzle adventure, you'd think I'm still all hung up on Halloween. I'm not actually the biggest fan of the spooky season being such a scaredy-cat, but I suppose Planet of Lana II caught my eye this week just because it looks so, so lovely.

two characters playing hide and seek in the grass

The sequel to the cinematic puzzler tells its story wordlessly - and with great impact, at that. Basically, you play as the eponymous Lana and her little cat-like companion Mui, and together, you'll have to navigate all sorts of tricky environmental puzzles to survive - and sometimes, that means swinging from platform to platform to evade the aforementioned shadow beings out to get you. You'll need to manipulate light too so you can sneak past them effectively, or work together from different angles to use the terrain to your advantage.

a female character using the light to prevent a shadowy creature from attacking her

Honestly, the pressure here is a tad too much for me, but I can see how this would be an engaging challenge for anyone who's a fan of the genre (and who likes this kind of heart-pounding stealthy adventure). If nothing else, the narrative should be enough to draw you in, because it all does look and feel incredibly beautiful and poignant, especially since the background score is all sorts of evocative at just the right moments.

So, how do you play Planet of Lana II?

And you don't have to wait and see if it's your cup of tea, particularly if you're on Android! Planet of Lana II is out now in early access on Google Play, with a try-before-you-buy model that'll let you give it a go before committing to a full purchase. iOS pre-orders will be open soon as well, so I think it's safe to say it'll launch pretty soon. And at $8.99 a pop with no ads or in-app purchases, it's mobile-optimised with full controller support too!

Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf icon
Download now!
Planet of Lana II: Children of the Leaf
Get it on Google Play

Catherine Dellosa
Catherine Dellosa
X Instagram
Catherine plays video games for a living and writes because she’s in love with words. Her Young Adult contemporary novel, For The Win: The Not-So-Epic Quest Of A Non-Playable Character, is her third book published by Penguin Random House SEA - a poignant love letter to gamer geeks, mythological creatures, teenage heartbreak, and everything in between. She one day hopes to soar the skies as a superhero, but for now, she strongly believes in saving lives through her works in fiction. Check out her books at bit.ly/catherinedellosabooks, or follow her on FB/IG/Twitter at @thenoobwife.