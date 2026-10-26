Ahead of the Game - LastCamp: Defense tasks you with defending humanity as an adorable marshmallow skeleton

It's Marshmallow Skeleton's time to shine

Build towers and collect heroes to keep the fire burning

Upgrade structures and your gear with every run

Let your skeleton hero go down in history

It's all about keeping your head on, so to speak, in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

I'm still keeping up the Halloween spirit this week with LastCamp: Defense, which is sadly about the end of the world but thankfully about an adorable skeleton hero who's the only one left to defend it. I have to admit - I didn't expect this roguelike tower defence to be this cute, but the intro panels alone already made me fall in love with our beloved skeleton hero, mainly because he's just so darn determined to defend the human race despite being a so-called "monster" himself.

Basically, because he never sleeps and never dies - even with his head chopped off - he's the only one qualified to keep the flame going. The flame, of course, is the be-all-and-end-all here, so you'll have to do everything in your power to keep it burning.

That means building towers with coins you get from defeating endless waves of foes, which you can also merge to upgrade as you go along. Eventually, when you manage to take down a boss or two, randomised boons will pop up. And after surviving each wave, you get to upgrade your gear, unlock Traits, and collect more heroes in the process.

The other heroes are also equally adorable - there's one that's called Chick Champion that is quite literally a champion of chicks. But for me, I'm sticking with the OG Marshmallow Skeleton, just because his derpy pose by the campfire alone has already won my heart.

So, how do you play LastCamp: Defense?

It's currently in early access in select regions on Google Play, and I haven't actually encountered any ads for it just yet, which is a relief. I think it's pretty compelling already as it is, so I'm hoping it'll launch soon - because the world simply needs to hear of the great Marshmallow Skeleton's story.