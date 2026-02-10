Ahead of the Game - Pixel Expedition is Survivors-like fun in chonky pixel form

Quite the expedition indeed

Fight monsters, collect crystals, then fight them again

Survive relentless waves as an adorable pixel knight

All in handy portrait mode, too

It's all about slashing and surviving in this week's Ahead of the Game series, where we tell you all about a new mobile endeavour that's playable in one form or another despite its unofficial launch.

Roaming the monster-infested lands of the kingdom can be pretty daunting, but when you've got your trusty sword and the ability to turn monsters into level-up crystals, I'd say you'll be all right.

That's pretty much how I see Pixel Expedition's chonky protagonist, given how he's thrust into battle against relentless enemy waves from the get-go. This exhilarating Survivors-like tasks you with mowing down hordes of foes and collecting their, er, essence, as the more you take down, the more skills you learn.

Eventually, you'll buff yourself up with all kinds of boons and abilities - you might even balloon up into a giant to get rid of all those ghouls and goblins with ease.

Survive long enough, and a boss wave pops up to challenge you - but if you're talented enough to move your thumb around to navigate the handy portrait-mode screen, you can survive the waves and live to fight another day.

It's incredibly enjoyable to defeat enemies and hear the satisfying ding-ding of levelling up and earning new skills, and even if you do perish in battle, you've got the option to watch ads (or use premium currency) to revive yourself midway.

There's plenty of hacking and slashing to be had too, but honestly, with how adorable the monsters look, it can be pretty heartbreaking to smite them with your mighty sword.

Back in the tavern, you can also upgrade your hero, unlock perks and heroes, and equip relics to help you on your journey. The best part of it all, in my opinion, is that you can do so with a funky 8-bit soundtrack serenading you in the background - the perfect vibe check to accompany you on your pixel-art adventure.

So, how do you play Pixel Expedition?

It's currently playable in Google Play for Android users, but if you're on iOS, you'll have to wait until the expected launch date of February 20th, according to the App Store!