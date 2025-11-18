11 upcoming indie games we saw in Korea that you'll want to check out
Pocket Gamer Connects arrived in Korea for the first time ever, to run another one of our fantastic conferences: Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea. This event brought together over 500 delegates from 230 companies and organisations representing 20 different countries (representing three different continents) for a day of industry insight and high-quality networking.
Alongside all of the informational panels and discussions, there were some of our classic fringe events including the Very Big Indie Pitch! For those new to the format, this is a fast-paced pitching event where developers are given only five minutes to pitch to industry experts, before then moving on to the next table and doing it all over again! This happens six times, giving them time to work on their pitch and learn and finesse as they go.
The Very Big Indie Pitch at Pocket Gamer Connects Summit Korea had a massive variety of games entered into it, from a bunch of different studios. Seeing their game ideas pitched and the passion behind these studios all while experiencing the buzz of the room was fantastic. We gathered up the judges feedback after the pitch and named the first, second and third place winner.
But, for now, we want to share all of the fantastic indie games that were pitched there. As a note, not all of these were mobile this time around, we also had some PC & console games mixed in there - but they're great games that you're going to want to see.
1
Road of Majesty by Haje
Road of Majesty is an online deck-building strategy card game that is played on a 4x4 battlefield. There is a blend of Chess-like tactical movement and positioning with an AOS-style progression system, where your are able to level up, move and fight your lead unit. This game aims to fuse the direct strategic depth of card games and the thrilling sense of real-time growth from action strategy games. Each of these leaders, called Majesty, also have their own active special abilities, giving you different quests to take on, so that you can then unleash your Majesty's greater power!
Road of Majesty is coming to PC in 2026.
2
COCO DOOGY by BANANA FACTORY
COCO DOOGY is a puzzle game where you need to create a path that brings a little doggy home. The aim of the game is to be more of a calming experience, instead of challenging puzzle elements that keep you thinking. There is calm music and simplistic controls, which offer more of a relaxing take on the puzzle genre. The aim of the game is to have an adorable dog character that will make you feel happy!
COCO DOOGY is coming to Android and iOS in April of 2026.
3
Block the Monster Rebirth by Hit the Healing
Block the Monster Rebirth is a 3D tower defense game where square blocks are used to create endless strategies and heroes turn the tide of the battle. You can build your defense, choose your route to victory, and survive wave after wave of monsters and enemies. This game challengers players to become the hero, fight in dynamic battles, and shape the destiny of the world! Every block placed and hero summoned would help you write your own story-path.
Block the Monster Rebirth aims to release in March of 2026 on PC.
4
Torizon : Telecom by SkagoGames
Torizon: Telecom is a first person shooting game (FPS) in the form of a speedrun that escapes the world surrounded by text. All of the graphics are groups of text, which creates a very interesting environment, breathing life into what is otherwise a shooter game with minimal graphics.
Torizon : Telecom is set to launch on PC.
5
Gravity Reversed by Gorani and Bird
Gravity Reversed is an action platformer game with a reverse gravity element, that changes the direction of gravity and a dive mechanic that quickly falls in the direction of gravity. Using these two features, you must kill your enemies with dives to earn more resources, that can then be used to upgrade yourself and help you reach your own targets.
Gravity Reversed is set to release in 2026 or 2027 on PC.
6
Rhea of the Remnant by MushroomShoes
Rhea of the Remnant is a Mech Tactical RPG where you command a small number of allies to defeat a large number of enemies. You often find yourself out numbered by the number of enemies that are out on the field, so you will need to find strategies and think quickly so that you can make sure that your allies come out on top.
Rhea of the Remnant is set to launch in 2026 on PC.
7
Oh! Robot: Legendary Mechanic by Garage arts
Oh! Robot: Legendary Mechanic is a twin stick top-down shooter where you play as a young girl, who is piloting a mech to battle rampaging robots. There are over 40 weapons, unique monsters, and a story to string everything together, leading you to the rise of a mighty super robot.
Oh! Robot: Legendary Mechanic is coming out in 2026 on Switch, PlayStation, Xbox and PC.
8
Darklord Saga: Puzzle Action RPG by NU SOFT Co., Ltd.
Darklord Saga: Puzzle Action RPG is a hybrid puzzle RPG that aims to blend intuitive one-stroke battles with deep strategy and even some dark-fantasy humor. You must become the Little Dark Lord; fighting against puzzle stages, cooking magical dishes, and growing stronger with each quest. This game does feel casually accessible, but also has some RPG depth and idle rewards.
Darklord Saga: Puzzle Action RPG is set to launch next year, on iOS and Android.
9
Fighting Nations by Deother
Fighting Nations takes the battle royale genre and takes out the weapons! Focused on hand-to-hand combat, Fighting Nations works towards creating something that feels giant, fits with more audiences, and is a lot of fun.
Fighting Nations aims to launch in 2026 on iOS, Android and PC.
10
For Zekyll by HGE Games
For Zekyll is a horror-infused story driven game, where you wake up in a sealed hotel, overrun by monsters, with no memory of how you got there or why. There is a big emphasis on how to trust, with you needing to decide if the voices you hear are ones worth listening to. There are different choices, which change what ending you end up getting. It's interesting and captivating, while keeping players on edge.
For Zekyll aims to launch in 2026 on PC.
11
Blood High! by Allaf Games
Blood High! is a fast-paced, blood-fueled shooter where your life is your ammo and your ammo is your life. Your head has been severed from your vampire body, so now you need to hunt down and kill enemies to replenish yourself and survive. Every shot you take drains your vitality and every kill keeps you alive. It's an interesting balance of two worlds.
Blood High! is set to launch on Switch, PlayStation and PC in 2026.