Ahead of the Game - Farming Warriors: Idle TD proves the idyllic farming life isn't all it's cracked up to be, because bugs

Go farming, they said; it'll be fun, they said

Defend your farm from nasty bugs

Level up your corn guns with idly collected gold

Watch ads to boost your progress

Hello and welcome to Ahead of the Game, a series where we tell you all about an upcoming game that, despite not being out yet, is available for you to play at the time of publishing. Through this series, you can grab a chance to play games well ahead of their release date, be that through Soft Launch, Open Beta, Demos, or more.

All the farming sims ever show you are good times and cosy vibes, but in reality, farming can be pretty tough, can't it? It's not all sunshine and rainbows out there, not when you have to deal with pesky pests that always ruin a perfectly good day.

Perhaps that's exactly why we need actual Farming Warriors to keep those nasty pests at bay - and what better way to showcase that than via farm-based tower defence?

As you might expect, you'll take on the role of a hardworking farmer just trying to get by every day without a bunch of bugs ruining his harvest. Thankfully, you can enlist the help of a couple of Average Joes such as the ever-reliable Worker David to lend you a helping hand.

Those bugs aren't going to eliminate themselves, after all, and it's up to you to use your hilariously named weapons at your disposal to get rid of them once and for all.

This includes levelling up your Carrot Gun so you can blast those bugs to oblivion, and when you're all done, you can expand your farms and move on to bigger territories to do it all over again.

It's all very adorable and totally chill, especially with the idle mechanics that lets your farming warriors fight the good fight automatically.

Every so often though, you'll get the chance to boost your gains or speed up the gameplay by watching ads (of course), with extra opportunities to grab gazillions of gold simply by watching a 30-second commercial - not a bad deal when your Corn Speed Rifle is in dire need of an upgrade and the giant bugs are pounding at your door.

So, how do you play Farming Warriors: Idle TD?

This adorable idle tower defence is currently in Early Access on Google Play, so it's a wonderful time to join in on the chaos and get the chance to send your thoughts and feels to the developers with active feedback.

Now, if you'll excuse me, my moustachioed little farmer and his red-scarf-wearing buddy in overalls need my help…