Top 5 AFK Journey teams at the moment

It's not easy to compose a team capable of clearing most of the game modes. Here are five best teams in AFK Journey that will slice through content like butter.

AFK Journey is primarily focused on AFK grinding, as the title also suggests. I will give you a little bit of insight into some of the best teams in AFK Journey, that you can assemble without investing all of your resources and in-game currency.

When you want to put together a team, you should always have in mind some basic team formation tips:

You need at least one DPS

You need a Tank or two

You need at least a Healer/Support

Every team in AFK Journed should be a front-to-back formation because that way you can keep your damage dealers alive for as long as possible. That's one of the main reasons why you need at least a decent Tank in the front line, with a good Healer to keep them alive.

Most of the best AFK Journey teams have that concept nailed down because otherwise, they will not be able to survive for too long. The more you progress, the harder enemies hit, and if your entire team is made up of damage dealers or supports (to buff the damage or Energy recovery), then you can't get too far.

Get the best heroes from the very beginning

We mentioned the best heroes in the AFK Journey tier list , so you should try to focus on getting those first, or at least a couple of the core ones.

You can try rerolling your account or playing with the characters that you already have until you get the best ones. Either way, the basic team formation tips we mentioned before still apply.